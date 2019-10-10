The bright colors of autumn shine at their peak during Columbus Day weekend. With the glory of the mountains at their best, the obvious extension of nature’s art show is to visit the local artists who often take their inspiration from their surroundings.
To that end, once again, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 12, 13 and 14, will see both the Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour (FFAST), which is primarily Keene-based, and the Monadnock Art Studio Tour, covering Peterborough-area towns, return to the area with nearly 100 artists welcoming guests from near and far.
“The long weekend is a time to pay homage to and praise the colors, both the natural colors and artist colors,” said Marylise Reilly-Fajal of FFAST. “It is a tradition for people to come to New Hampshire from New York and Connecticut to see the beautiful foliage. Many artists in the area work a lot during the summer and the start of fall, so it is a great time to open their studios for visitors.”
FFAST will highlight 25 studios, while the Monadnock Art Open Studio Tour includes 59 studios and 73 artists. Both will showcase a wide variety of artistic disciplines from painting to printmaking, photography and pottery, woodworking, glass artists, sculptors, fiber arts and more.
Guests can vary their tours by visiting all the studios in a specific geographic area or they can seek out artists creating a specific kind of work.
“This is the one event where you can see so many artists at one time. We believe the Monadnock Art Open Studio Tour is the largest tour of its kind in New England,” said Joe Caracappa with the Monadnock Art Tour. “If you want to see what is being made in this area, this is the event to do it.”
If the amount of stops on the tour seems overwhelming, visitors are invited to attend a preview exhibition at Bass Hall at the Monadnock Center in Peterborough where many of the Monadnock Art Open Studio Tour artists will display a selection of their work.
“We encourage people to go to the show first at Bass Hall where they can see and plan a route to include the artists and studios they would like to see more of,” Caracappa said. “That (exhibition) will also be going on for a whole month from the 9th to the 27th. Once on the tour, everything is free and reasonably concentrated so even if you only have a few hours you can still see quite a few studios.”
While the tours draw tourists and art lovers from outside the region, for locals, Reilly-Fajal pointed out that even for those who attended past tours, the artists have all been creating fresh pieces.
“Every year we have new artists that join and we are all trying to be better artists. Some people maybe have done more still-life (paintings) this year while others are exploring more landscapes. But everyone has been moving forward in the their craft,” she said.
One of the new artists on the FFAST Tour is Joe Farchaus of Fox Brook Pewter in New Ipswich, who creates bowls, plates, napkin rings, cups, boxes and more.
“One of the things I enjoy most about doing craft work is demonstrating and discussing the history of the craft with visitors and the FFAST tour is the perfect way to do both,” Farchaus said. “It is always a pleasure to show people what goes into making the items I sell.
“Once people see the work that goes into making a piece it has more meaning for them and it generally improves their understanding of the work artists put in.”
While both the greater Peterborough and Keene communities support their artists though a number of initiatives throughout the year, the art tours allow artists to showcase not just their work, but how they go about making it while giving guests a peek into their work spaces and the opportunity to asks questions and better understand the creative process.
“I think the artists enjoy seeing people and how they react,” Reilly-Fajal said. “We look forward to cars pulling in and what people might buy, and it is a good form of communication to be able to explain what I was thinking when I was working.”
“I’d say the biggest thing the artists enjoy is getting feedback and seeing the reactions to their work,” Caracappa echoed. “While doing art, a lot of time the artists are in their studios by themselves, so for many this is the first time others are seeing what they have done.
“The art is also for sale, and for many the tour provides a decent amount of their income, but even more, among the visitors there are no critics and most have very nice things to say, so it helps to hear that.”