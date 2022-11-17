Do you remember the “Stone Soup” folk tale? Although there are several variations, in essence it is a European folk story where several hungry travelers convince the unwilling people of a village to each contribute small amounts of food to make a soup for everyone to share.
The travelers have only an empty cooking pot, but they fill it with water from a stream and add a large stone, convincing the villagers that these are the ingredients for a delicious “stone soup.” They offer to share the wonderful soup with the townsfolk if each is willing to contribute a small bit of ingredients to add to the flavor, such as carrots, potatoes, onions, and meat.
Eventually, as each townsperson adds an ingredient, a delicious soup is created for everyone to enjoy together with the travelers. Despite being tricked, the villagers have learned the valuable lesson of offering up what one is able to share with others and that the act of everyone working together can truly make a difference.
In celebration of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, a time of sharing and gratitude, the Monadnock Food Co-op will offer a free community workshop, “Make Your Own Stone Soup and Holiday Centerpiece for Kids” on Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at the co-op.
The workshop will be led by Pam Croteau, the Co-op’s POS/IT Coordinator, and will include a stone soup prepared by the Co-op staff, a live reading of the traditional folk story, and an opportunity for kids to make their own holiday centerpieces.
Croteau has hosted many children’s activities at the co-op and was inspired to share the valuable lessons of the “Stone Soup” folk story with children and families at the onset of the holiday season, said Megan Lafaso Hercher, the Co-op’s Events & Outreach Coordinator, adding that the lessons from the tale include the ability for people and their communities to overcome scarcity by combining their resources and working cooperatively.
While the ideal age range for this workshop is 8–13, younger or older children are also encouraged to attend and will enjoy the story that offers value for all ages. As the cooking and preparation will be done ahead of time by an adult or co-op staff member, there are no minimum age requirements or precautions to prevent younger children from attending.
Croteau has hosted multiple children’s activities and workshops as an employee of the Monadnock Food Co-op and has a natural inclination toward teaching, kindness, and connecting with the community. She holds a master’s degree in education and manages the IT functions at the co-op. She serves as the president of the Greater Keene Pops Choir and enjoys art, singing, and gardening.
She hosted a prior holiday centerpiece workshop at the co-op last holiday season and offered these tips for families in creating their own nature-themed centerpieces this holiday season:
“Find natural objects or greenery to use in a centerpiece. Locating these objects as a family in your backyard or on a trail can be fun! It’s also possible that other decorative additions to your centerpieces can be found throughout your home, so make sure to take a look!”
The free community workshop, “Make Your Own Stone Soup and Holiday Centerpiece for Kids” will be held Friday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., at the co-op, 34 Cypress St. in Keene. Families should register their children for this fun and meaningful holiday workshop online at monadnockfood.coop/event/stonesoupandholidaycenterpieces. Contact the co-op at 603-355-8008 or outreach@monadnockfood.coop for more information.
