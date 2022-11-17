Do you remember the “Stone Soup” folk tale? Although there are several variations, in essence it is a European folk story where several hungry travelers convince the unwilling people of a village to each contribute small amounts of food to make a soup for everyone to share.

The travelers have only an empty cooking pot, but they fill it with water from a stream and add a large stone, convincing the villagers that these are the ingredients for a delicious “stone soup.” They offer to share the wonderful soup with the townsfolk if each is willing to contribute a small bit of ingredients to add to the flavor, such as carrots, potatoes, onions, and meat.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.