Happy woman lady using phone for bet in internet receive message with good news offer sitting on couch at home win mobile phone win game online victory virtual app success winning triumph celebrate. High quality photo
Happy woman lady using phone for bet in internet receive message with good news offer sitting on couch at home win mobile phone win game online victory virtual app success winning triumph celebrate. High quality photo
Yuliia - stock.adobe.com
Happy young African man with a fashionable African haircut, playing a video game on a smartphone and having fun. A black guy with his mouth open looks at a mobile phone screen on a yellow background
Nearly everyone has a smartphone nowadays and with that comes the ability to have hundreds of games and apps right at your fingertips. While many people get deep into the social media scene, there are also many people that spend their spare time playing games.
Remember Farmville? An agricultural game where people developed their own farm land, grew crops, harvested trees and raised livestock. It started in 2009 and really took off. The same thing happened with Pokemon Go and Candy Crush.
These simple, weird little games don’t take a whole lot of brain power, or effort, but they keep so many people entertained for hours and hours.
But, what’s the catch, right? How is downloading a game and playing it for free possible? How does the game make any money? Is it stealing your information?
Many people have these questions and most games are very forthcoming with their information. You will see when downloading a game things that say something along the lines of: “Contains ads” or “In-app purchases.”
Free to play games make the majority of their money by the advertisers in the games. You’ll notice the ads when you play. Whether they are on the tops or sides of the games, they may pop up and you have to click out of them, or you may be stuck watching a short commercial before moving on to the next level.
These advertisers pay to have their ads in the games, which in turn supports the game to stay afloat.
Many games can also fall under the “freemium” disguise. Where you can technically play the game fine for free — with all the basic elements — but you may be encouraged to pay a premium price to get some add ons or enhance your gaming experience, add more levels or even make your character more personalized. Some games also have the option to pay extra for an ad-free gaming experience, if those ads bother you.
So, generally the revenue for free games come either by the advertisers or by in-app purchases of the customers.
There are also some fake games out there that will steal your information, so it’s important to make sure you know what you are downloading and using before you give anyone any personal or important information.
If you are interested in finding some new games to play or looking to start a little gaming hobby in your spare time, below are some popular games and descriptions.
Words with Friends 2: This app by Zynga is similar to Scrabble. You can play with strangers or choose to play with people you know who also have the app.
Trivia Crack: This app by etermax is your typical trivia game. You can answer a mix of fun and entertaining questions to test your knowledge.
Sudoku or crosswords: There are many different types of apps that have these great, classic games.
Pokemon Go: By Niantic, In. This app allows you to search for Pokemon to catch all over the world.
Candy Crush Soda Saga: This app by King is a candy themed game where you have to match up different candies and to help clear the way to the next level.
Clash of Clans: This app by Supercell is an epic combat strategy game where you can build your village and train your troops to go to battle.
Beat Maker Pro: This app allows you to make music like a DJ. Learn songs on drum pads, practice rhythm and master beats.
Among Us: This app by Innersloth LLC is a game about teamwork, where you work together to figure out who can and can’t be trusted within the group of players.
Crossy Road: This app by Hipster Whale is very similar to Frogger, an old game from the ‘80s. A chicken must cross the road with many different obstacles in its way.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.