Silk, Canvas, Paper & Stone

On September 1,2 and 3rd, Artist Gay Lynette Morris will present artworks on Silk, Canvas, Paper and Stone at her pop-up show in the Spinning Room of the Historic Harrisville Mills. The show is part new work, part retrospective and will include paintings on various surfaces, showing an evolution of subject matter as well as surface mediums.

“The show is really whatever I want to show, which is really a pleasure,” says Morris, who has spent her career catering to commercial clients and dealers.

