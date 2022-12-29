Sarah Prost of Yellow Clover, a Local Women’s Clothing Designer
Photo Courtesy of Sarah Prost of Yellow Clover

Sarah Prost, owner of Yellow Clover in Keene, creates whimsical custom designs and is working on starting her own children’s wear line to launch this spring.

Prost grew up on Vancouver Island, Canada. In her 20s she met her husband at a hostel in France while on a backpacking trip with her friends. She explained that with her interest in fashion it made sense for her to move to the United States and she had planned to eventually return to France, but she found herself drawn to the area and hasn’t left yet.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.