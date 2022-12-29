Sarah Prost of Yellow Clover, a Local Women’s Clothing Designer

Sarah Prost, owner of Yellow Clover in Keene, creates whimsical custom designs and is working on starting her own children’s wear line to launch this spring.
Prost grew up on Vancouver Island, Canada. In her 20s she met her husband at a hostel in France while on a backpacking trip with her friends. She explained that with her interest in fashion it made sense for her to move to the United States and she had planned to eventually return to France, but she found herself drawn to the area and hasn’t left yet.
Her inspiration for fashion design started when she was younger. She found she really enjoyed the process of creating with textiles and she would design clothing pieces for her two younger sisters. “I was just really good at it and I was able to make the things that I was thinking of,” she explained. “So, after my gap year after high school, I realized I really liked sewing and creating. I then decided to take a short little 10-month course in fashion design and I just went forward from there.”
Prost’s clothing designs started with her reworking already made pieces. “I really like the idea of sustainability and not buying new fabrics. There is just so much already available. I don’t feel like there needs to be more made.”
She began selling her pieces at a co-op store in Providence, Rhode Island along with a few other artists, but the pandemic took quite a toll on that and she began to sell her clothing online instead.
Unfortunately, as she got more popular it was hard for her to continue with reworking pieces. “To be able to sell multiples of the same pieces and make a size run of something — like small, medium and large — reworking pieces just wasn’t working because I couldn’t get the same shirt or the same blazer to use. So, I started just using fabric and tried to use vintage materials as much as possible, which I still do, but you run into the same problem. With a limited amount of fabric you could make maybe four of one dress, but if you cut the pattern out wrong, then you don’t have any more fabric,” she said.
Which led her to decide to move on to creating custom orders to accommodate that. She currently makes custom women’s pieces for special occasions, such as weddings. A client will have a conversation with her about what they are looking for, she will measure them, have them try on samples and it goes from there.
Yellow Clover pieces are designed to be whimsical collections that incorporate vintage materials like buttons and trims. Though, they are not out of the blue designs that someone would feel uncomfortable wearing. There are special little details in the designs that only the wearer would know about. “A lot of the time I will use different pocket linings. The finishing details are different from clothing you would get at the store.” Prost said. “It’s not crazy, but it does stand out because it is made really well and the details are different from the run of the mill clothing.”
This spring Prost plans on launching her own children’s wear line, called YC Littles. The line will be made exclusively of vintage materials. Her pieces will be available online and sold through her Instagram @yellowcloverse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.