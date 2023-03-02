Writers have to publish, musicians have to perform and athletes have to play, all the while working on their craft. Part of the pleasure and pain of craft is that the perfect performance is an ever-receding horizon. This moving target of unreachable pursuits can be helpful, pushing performers to greater technical and artistic heights.
Once in a while though, an artist achieves their exact vision and for a moment, time seems to stand still. Bassist Richard “Dobbs” Hartshorne just announced the completion of such a project, a recording of the Six Bach Solo Suites. A project that has been in the making for over 50 years. This recording represents the culmination of his technical progression, his increased musical stamina and his new understanding of the separate pieces as one whole, resulting in a recording exactly “as he heard it in his head.”
“I have never felt prouder,” says Dobbs. “This recording represents everything that I have learned in my life as a bass player and as a musician.” In his press release, Dobbs writes that he “hopes that listeners will feel the depth and glory of these staggeringly beautiful pieces.”
Hobbs’ relationship with the Six Bach Solo Suites began when he was a student at Julliard in 1967. His professor encouraged him to use the pieces to improve but cautioned him against playing them in public. The suites were composed for the cello, and playing them on bass, created an uncomfortable discordance. Hobbs, who always liked puzzles, was not discouraged by the challenge that would ultimately shape his career.
He says “there is nothing like it, of that quality, that is written for solo cello or bass.”
He wasn’t willing to give up on the suites and he wasn’t about to switch to the cello. He was deeply attracted to the sound quality and size of the Bass and was determined to perform the pieces in the original octave and original key. As he continued to work with suites, he made creative adjustments to the tuning of his instrument, ultimately creating the bottom two strings of the cello on the bass.
Another creative breakthrough came after being invited to perform all six suites in a single concert, a feat Dobbs had not yet achieved and wasn’t sure if he could. He told the organizer he would get back to them. As he played each one over and over again, stringing them together, he realized, “these aren’t separate, they are one thing.”
An additional performance in NYC for Bach’s birthday provided useful technical drills. Dobbs listened to all 36 movements over and over again, giving each movement a full week of intensive practice. He wouldn’t move on until he had removed all technical difficulties.
He has a prior recording of the Suites from 1997 that was critically acclaimed.
In 2004, Dobbs started Bach with Verse, a non-profit that supports his unique artistic vision to bring music and stories to audiences that normally wouldn’t have access including prisons and refugee camps. His performances abroad include Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, and Uganda. Dobbs says that 99% of the people he plays for have never heard a Bass or Bach before, and that the drama of the instrument and the intimate setting, combined with the low vibrations moves people.
“The important part is for them to listen to Bach. It goes right inside of you and changes how you feel. Then they are in a state of openness,” says Dobbs.
Dobb’s non-profit work is part of life-long international relationships, using music to connect across national and cultural boundaries. He was a member of the Peace Corps in Bolivia, spent six years performing as a principal bass in several orchestras in Latin America and was one of the designers of the free youth music program in Costa Rica. He went on to spend 30 years with the Apple Hill Chamber Players, based in Nelson, NH, but now spends all of his energy on Bach with Verse performances intended for non-traditional audiences.
At his performances, in addition to playing Bach, Hartshorne also shares original stories and songs. The short stories he tells are not meant to be moralistic, but instead are intended to further connection and open hearts through humor. One of his most well-worn verses is about Billy the tree and Brenda the Beaver. The nine minute story covers the trials of young love, career and a disapproving family, and includes knife throwing and flame swallowing.
To make sure that he is connecting as directly as possible, Dobbs always performs the stories in the native language of his audience and has performed in over 19 languages. His highly tuned musical ear allows him to perform in other languages as flawlessly as his bass translations of Bach.
“I’m really careful to get it right,” says Dobbs. “I have a natural ability to mimic.”
During the COVID pandemic, Dobbs found himself unable to perform live and suddenly the whole world was an audience without access to music. It was during this time that he started recording a podcast, Stories by Dobbs, where he could connect with people through storytelling. The Story of Billy and Brenda can be found under the title Another Fairy Tale.
Each of the podcasts episodes is introduced by a short raw recording of Dobbs singing to a live crowd about the New Hampshire motto of Live Free or Die. At first listen, it is an off-putting choice for someone who spends so much time performing for audiences with so little personal freedom. That is, until you consider the many facets of freedom, and the possibility that art, Bach and Verse, can unlock something inside of us we didn’t even know was confined.
To support the work of opening hearts, Dobb’s pinnacle recording of the Six Bach Solo Suites is available on all streaming applications. To find the correct recording search: Richard Hartshorne 2022, The Six Bach Suites performed on Double Bass.
