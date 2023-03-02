Writers have to publish, musicians have to perform and athletes have to play, all the while working on their craft. Part of the pleasure and pain of craft is that the perfect performance is an ever-receding horizon. This moving target of unreachable pursuits can be helpful, pushing performers to greater technical and artistic heights.

Once in a while though, an artist achieves their exact vision and for a moment, time seems to stand still. Bassist Richard “Dobbs” Hartshorne just announced the completion of such a project, a recording of the Six Bach Solo Suites. A project that has been in the making for over 50 years. This recording represents the culmination of his technical progression, his increased musical stamina and his new understanding of the separate pieces as one whole, resulting in a recording exactly “as he heard it in his head.”

