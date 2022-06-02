When Keene artist Makayla Rich went into business creating hand-drawn portraits, clients started asking if she could memorialize their lost loved ones.
“That’s what people wanted,” Rich said. “They’re like, ‘Can you do this?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, absolutely I could.’ ”
It’s since become a core part of her business. Rich bases the portraits on family photos, but offers something photographers can’t — images that show living family members together with departed ones, even when they never had the chance to meet in real life.
“I’ve done a lot of portraits where, say, the grandfather passed before he was able to meet his grandchildren,” Rich said. “And so I’ll do him holding them or hugging them.”
Those aren’t the only types of portraits Rich draws, but they’re often her favorites because of the response, she said.
“I love seeing the reactions from people,” she said. “A lot of people cry. … They just love it, and they have it on their walls.”
Her portraits are often given as gifts, she said. “I just had someone reach out to me and they said, ‘Thank you so much for doing this portrait, I’ve seen my boyfriend cry twice in five years, and today was one of them.’ ”
Rich, 28, said she’s been creating since a young age. Her mother is also a portrait artist, and Rich said seeing some of her work helped inspire her.
“I found her art portfolio, and I thought it was the coolest thing,” Rich recalled. “She had body studies in there, and, like, realistic portraits of children. And I’m like, ‘This is incredible and I want to be able to do this.’ ”
She started drawing as realistically as she could — “cartoonish-looking stuff” at first — and got better over time. Now, she said, the realistic style she uses in her portraits feels natural to her.
Samples on her website show intricate, emotionally expressive portraits that capture people in moments of love, joy and serene thought. Shadings of light and fine details — a twinkle in an eye, dimples around a smile — bring the grayscale images to life.
“It did take time to get at the level I’m at, but it’s what comes natural,” she said. “I kind of just picked it up.”
When someone requests a portrait, Rich said, they send her photos that she can use as references. She said she tries to get as many details as she can from the images, so her portrait resembles the person as much as possible. She does the portraits with graphite on a particular type of art paper.
Though it’s often requested, lost loved ones aren’t the only portraits she does, she added.
Rich has also worked in various other mediums, including pastel portraits, prints, large charcoal drawings and “upcycled” materials, such as painting images on old boxes or glass.
Rich has been working as an artist full-time since last fall, she said. After moving back to Keene from New York, she had initially been painting houses. “I was like, this is not fun, and I think I’m gonna try something else,” she said.
Making a living as an artist isn’t easy, she said, but Keene’s been a good place for it because the community is very supportive of artists and local businesses. A lot of her business now comes from repeat customers and word of mouth.
“My dream is to actually get a shop downtown, where people can come in and meet me, and if I’m painting on an easel, they can watch,” she said. If I’m painting a portrait they can stand right there, and they can buy prints or look through my original art.”
Makayla Rich can be reached through her website, makaylas-portraits.square.site/gallery, or by email at artbymakaylaa@gmail.com.