The Peterborough Town Library announced an exhibition of new paintings by Peterborough Artist, R. Scott Hyde. This upcoming show, Where A Trail Leads, will be on view in the Peterborough Town Library’s Community Art Gallery from Friday, June 2nd until Saturday, July 29th.
Hyde will be offering an Artist Talk, in conversation with musician and composer Tom Martin, on Saturday, June 24th from 2-3pm to discuss how his surroundings inspire him and his creative process.
With his first shows taking place in 1987 and ‘88 Hyde reflects “It has been a long journey since those early shows as my artwork privately evolved as I raised a family. What has remained constant in my journey and artwork is how painting and drawing brings an awareness and perspective to my surroundings”.
“We are so excited to host this exhibition of new work by Hyde at the Peterborough Town Library, his abstracted landscapes, full of bright colors, will enliven the walls of our gallery just in time for summer”, said Public Services Librarian Aimee LaRue.
About the artist:
R. Scott Hyde received his BA in Studio Art at Bates College in 1982 and his MFA in Painting from the Milton Avery Graduate School of the Arts at Bard College in 1985. Hyde currently resides in Peterborough and has worked as an art educator, builder, and artist for the past 30 plus years in New Hampshire.
About the PTL Community Art Gallery:
All are welcome to view the exhibits during regular library hours. The PTL Community Art Gallery is a regional public art space which provides exhibition opportunities for students, emerging artists, and the community. The PTL Community Art Gallery Committee works to create positive experiences that promote learning and growth for artists and develop meaningful connections between the artist and the community.
Peterborough Town Library is located at 2 Concord Street in Peterborough and is open Monday-Saturday. For more information on this program or any of our services, please visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call (603) 924-8040.
