The Peterborough Town Library announced an exhibition of new paintings by Peterborough Artist, R. Scott Hyde. This upcoming show, Where A Trail Leads, will be on view in the Peterborough Town Library’s Community Art Gallery from Friday, June 2nd until Saturday, July 29th.

Hyde will be offering an Artist Talk, in conversation with musician and composer Tom Martin, on Saturday, June 24th from 2-3pm to discuss how his surroundings inspire him and his creative process.

