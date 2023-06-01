Playful Knitting Projects at Knitty Gritty Yarn Shop

Knitty Gritty Yarn Shop on Depot Square in Peterborough has been selling supplies for knitting, crocheting, felting and weaving for about 8 years.
Laura Clayton, owner of the shop, said she moved to the Depot Square location almost five years ago and loves being downtown with the camaraderie of all the different retailers around her. She added that the experience has been made extra special by the fact that almost all the businesses are women owned.
Clayton is proud that Knitty Gritty Yarn Shop supports independent designers and dyers and carries some local products when they are available.
With a love of knitting and the frustration of having a hard time finding supplies locally, Clayton was prompted to open up a store of her own. “I like to have my store be a place where people in the community can meet around the table and get to know each other as they do something they love.” She offers three different social knitting times, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., and Tuesday nights at 5 p.m. She also offers one-on-one classes. She specializes in brioche and two at a time socks but said she will learn anything together.
If you have been to Depot Square in Peterborough, you may have noticed her window adorned with wonderfully knitted and crocheted projects. Currently decorating her window is a beautiful honeycomb blanket done by Nicole Flynn, who Clayton has known for seven years. Clayton calls Flynn the “Crochet Queen.” She does all the crochet work for the shop. Another friend of theirs, Sue Westaway, knitted the bees to go along with the blanket. Flynn and Westaway are designers who love having the opportunity to design the window for Clayton’s shop.
After teaching herself how to crochet, Clayton has been enjoying working on playful crochet projects for her two-year-old granddaughter, Willow. She recently made a turtle memory game and a little mouse with a suitcase. The mouse has been her favorite project so far because it comes with little clothes that fit into the suitcase. “There are also many other projects that go along with it such as an airplane, a car, a circus tent and all the little outfits to go along with it,” Clayton added.
Much of her inspiration and the patterns for her projects, she finds on Facebook or on Ravelry, a pattern database for knitters and crocheters. She also gets many patterns and ideas from her friends and people who come into the shop.
Clayton is also very much inspired by the many health benefits of knitting and crocheting. Which is why she loves to be able to share this hobby with the community.
Knitting and crocheting are known to challenge and strengthen brains through repetition and patterns. It can help build memory and can reduce cognitive decline that comes with aging. The hobby can also reduce stress and blood pressure which in turn can help decrease symptoms of depression. It has been found to reduce chronic pain by helping the mind focus on something else.
“It’s such great therapy. We are all sucked into our phones and have become unproductive.” Clayton explained. “I love to have this community space for people to get together and gather.”
Knitty Gritty Yarn Shop is located at 16 Depot Street in Peterborough. Open Tuesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Sunday, noon-4 p.m. For more information: 603-924-2028; knittygrittyyarns@gmail.com; www.knittygrittyyarns.com.
