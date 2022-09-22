Paint Your Pet Workshop at Frogg Brewing

Get ready for a fun evening of painting and beer! Frogg Brewing in Marlborough is hosting a Paint Your Pet Workshop with Bridget, and it is not an event to miss!
Whether you want to paint a current pet, or a pet who has crossed over the rainbow bridge, this event allows you to create a unique piece of artwork to display and enjoy.
The workshop, presented by Bridget Lanceleve, will be held on Thursday, September 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Frogg Brewing in Marlborough.
The cost for the workshop is $58. All materials will be provided, including an 11”x14” canvas and acrylic paints. You will also get one draft beer, which is included with the cost.
Once registered, you will send Lanceleve a photo of your pet, that she will sketch on the canvas so you have a guide to use for your painting. “Guests will then paint the background, the eyes, nose and then the fur. Sometimes it’s scales or feathers.” Lanceleve explained. “We’ve had all kinds of different pets — a bearded dragon, chickens, a cow, even goats. It depends what kind of pets people have.”
Lanceleve, a mother of three children, lives in Salem, NH. She decided to start her own traveling painting class company in 2017 because it fit in well with her busy schedule. She also felt that with a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design and having taught martial arts for 20 years, these painting classes just came naturally to her.
In 2019 she learned the formula to teach pet portrait classes and it is now one of her most popular and rewarding classes to teach.
She also hosts affordable ceramic parties where guests can paint premade ceramics. “I have a great national distributor that supplies me with some really nice seasonal pieces.” Lanceleve said. She uses a shellac on the ceramics when done, so they don’t need to go into a kiln. “This way pieces are able to be taken home the same day. There is no waiting two weeks for a piece to be ready.”
Her classes have anywhere from 15 to 30 people. For larger events she hires an extra person to help with guiding the classes.
“Most of my events are at local bars, restaurants and breweries. I rent out a community center in Derry sometimes. I was also just taught a class at an animal hospital last week where we did a team building paint your pet night. I do after school programs; I’ve painted at churches — I have done it all in the last six years. “
Lanceleve’s favorite part about teaching these classes is seeing people be able to relax and forget about their problems for a short time. “I also love when people who haven’t painted in a long time come to me and let me know it was a lot of fun and they forgot how great it was to paint.” she said. “Two weeks ago, I found out that a woman that took my class about a year ago loved it so much that she started doing more painting on her own. I do love the teaching and it is fun, but when someone gets inspired it is really touching to me. We need more creativity and stress relief in our lives and I think that art gives us that outlet.”
If you can’t make this event, Lanceleve will be teaching a Hocus Pocus Night at Creative Vibes in the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua on October 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Lanceleve will also host private parties for groups of eight or more.
