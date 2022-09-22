Paint Your Pet Workshop at Frogg Brewing

Bridget Lanceleve

 Courtesy of Bridget Lanceleve

Get ready for a fun evening of painting and beer! Frogg Brewing in Marlborough is hosting a Paint Your Pet Workshop with Bridget, and it is not an event to miss!

Whether you want to paint a current pet, or a pet who has crossed over the rainbow bridge, this event allows you to create a unique piece of artwork to display and enjoy.


