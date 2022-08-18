The grand opening of a small exhibit within the Dublin Community Center kicked off earlier this month. Located at 1123 Main Street in Dublin, the two-room gallery consists of pieces presented by three local artists: Jean Mann, of Hancock, shares the walls with her 8-year-old granddaughter, Natalie Dexter, in the South room, while the North Room is hosted by artist Anne Marie Warren.

Starting in the southern part of our art journey, Jean Mann, a lover of the outdoors and hiking, has led a life of drawing, painting, and teaching art to children as well as adults. “I started to dabble with oil paints when my children were young,” she said when asked about her origins in painting, which follow a simple trajectory to what led her into teaching kids, “I was an elementary school teacher for years, first grade mostly.” Mann certainly has her work cut out for her as she is a member of Monadnock Art, Oil painters of America, and the Daily Paintworks and has been featured in many exhibits, shows, and galleries over the years, including the Monadnock Art Tour.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.