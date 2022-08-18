The grand opening of a small exhibit within the Dublin Community Center kicked off earlier this month. Located at 1123 Main Street in Dublin, the two-room gallery consists of pieces presented by three local artists: Jean Mann, of Hancock, shares the walls with her 8-year-old granddaughter, Natalie Dexter, in the South room, while the North Room is hosted by artist Anne Marie Warren.
Starting in the southern part of our art journey, Jean Mann, a lover of the outdoors and hiking, has led a life of drawing, painting, and teaching art to children as well as adults. “I started to dabble with oil paints when my children were young,” she said when asked about her origins in painting, which follow a simple trajectory to what led her into teaching kids, “I was an elementary school teacher for years, first grade mostly.” Mann certainly has her work cut out for her as she is a member of Monadnock Art, Oil painters of America, and the Daily Paintworks and has been featured in many exhibits, shows, and galleries over the years, including the Monadnock Art Tour.
One of her many students, her granddaughter Natalie has spent the last year learning to oil paint and is following closely in her footsteps. “She truly enjoys it. She concentrates really hard and looks forward to the final product. I think the evolution of her work and painting animals, mostly birds, is her favorite.” Mann said when asked to speak on Natalie’s behalf. Mann went on to say that Natalie started painting for fun when she was little and then decided to kick it up, coming to her after school and practicing alongside her. “She’s a natural, I explain what I’m doing and she copies it.”
Moving northbound, Anne Marie Warren had her start in water painting in 2012 at 58 years old at the behest of a friend, as a stress reliever, “I had become my sister’s guardian the previous year and had no idea what that involved. The responsibilities took their toll and I guess they were beginning to show.” Prior to picking up the brush for Mia Meades art class in watercolor at the Sharon Arts Center, she had never painted a day in her life. “I truly loved her classes and the other students; I found a great deal of enjoyment in it and relief from my daily responsibilities.”
A few years later Warren discovered a class called Abstracting the Landscape, where she grew braver and stepped outside of the box, “Working with Barbara I learned to really jump out of the box and try out all sorts of new techniques.” Continuing with the class, Warren learned new mediums to add to her repertoire, like acrylics and pastels, “I’m no longer afraid to try new things like painting without brushes, mixing new colors, even painting structures. My art is constantly evolving and I’m always learning something new.” Warren now belongs to the Earthsong Artists, a group of inspirational folks that her teacher Barbara began.
All three artists are exceptionally talented and if you are looking for more information on how to view the gallery, visit dublincommunitycenter.org or call (603) 563-8080.
