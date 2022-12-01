Monadnock Region Holiday Craft Fairs

The excitement of the holidays has begun and so have all the wonderful seasonal craft fairs! Get your shopping done early this year and support local businesses and crafters by visiting these below local craft and holiday fairs and markets:
Friday, December 2
Christmas Fair, wreaths, swags, berry bowls and other decorations, basket raffle, Christmas cafe, bake table and crafts, 4-6:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 479 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
United Church of Christ Keene Annual Christmas Fair, handmade crafts, Christmas ornaments, knitted Items, berry bowls, mystery Gifts, indoor plants, wreaths, jewelry, pet Items, children’s table, stationery, grandmother’s treasures, silent auction and more, 4-7 p.m., United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene.
Pine Hill Holiday Fair, adults only, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Pine Hill Waldorf School, Abbott Hill Rd. Wilton.
Saturday, December. 3
Jonathan Daniels Preschool 32nd Annual Holiday Craft Fair, fine handcrafts and gifts, holiday trimmings, lunch, snacks and raffles, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Jonathan Daniels Preschool, 227 Maple Ave., Keene.
Craft Fair, in addition to craft vendors there will be baked goods, photo area and an activity for kids, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jaffrey Civic Center, 40 Main St., Jaffrey.
Christmas Fair, wreaths, swags, berry bowls and other decorations, basket raffle, Christmas cafe, bake table and crafts, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 479 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey.
Marlborough PTO Holiday Craft Fair, gifts, crafts, baked goods and more, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Marlborough Elementary School, 41 Fitch Court, Marlborough.
Holiday Craft Fair, to support End 68 Hours of Hunger Monadnock, over 40 local vendors, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monadnock Regional High School, 600 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. For more information email monadnocknh@end48hoursofhunger.org.
United Church of Christ Keene Annual Christmas Fair, handmade crafts, Christmas ornaments, knitted Items, berry bowls, mystery Gifts, indoor plants, wreaths, jewelry, pet Items, children’s table, stationery, grandmother’s treasures, silent auction and more, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene.
The Annual Christmas Bazaar, baked fine Greek pastries such as ravani, koulourakia, kourambiethes and finikia as well as the traditional baklava and spanakopita with local crafts, handmade gifts and products such as maple products, soaps, artwork, fabric creations, wooden signs and so much more, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene.
Holiday Bazaar, festive indoor shopping for wreaths and ornaments, created by local crafters, edible delights, crafts, gift baskets, raffle for a quilt, and much more, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, West Village Meeting House, 29 South St., West Brattleboro. For more info call 802-254-9377 or visit www.ascvt.org.
Milford Holiday Fair, there will be nearly 15 vendors selling amazing gifts and crafts, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., MIlford Community House, 5 Union St., Milford.
Pine Hill Holiday Fair, 45th annual, with children’s activities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Pine Hill Waldorf School, Abbott Hill Rd. Wilton.
Thursday, December 8
Greenfield Holiday Market, music, festive music, Santa, an extension of Oak Park’s Greenfield Farmers and crafters market, 5-7 p.m., Greenfield Meetinghouse, 776 Forest Road, Greenfield.
Friday, December 9
Milford Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, there will be over 80 artisans selling their handmade items such as pottery, specialty foods, woods, jewelry, personal care, fabric, apparel, candles and much more, 5-9 p.m., Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 50 Emerson Road, Milford.
Saturday, December 10
Milford Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, there will be over 80 artisans selling their handmade items such as potter, specialty foods, woods, jewelry, personal care, fabric, apparel, candles and much more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hampshire Hills Athletic Club, 50 Emerson Road, Milford.
Living Local Art Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Peterborough Unitarian Church, Main Street, Peterborough.
