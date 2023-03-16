Here’s a fun little project that takes me back to childhood in the 70’s. Decoupage! Essentially the process is simply gluing an image onto just about any object and then sealing it with a clearcoat.

According to Wiki, the word decoupage comes from Middle French decouper, meaning to cut out or cut from something. It’s a centuries-old craft that began when nomadic tribes decorated tombs in East Siberia. Felt cut-outs were originally used and the practice was later adopted by the Chinese. By the 12th century, cut out paper was being used to decorate lanterns, window boxes amongst other objects.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.