Here’s a fun little project that takes me back to childhood in the 70’s. Decoupage! Essentially the process is simply gluing an image onto just about any object and then sealing it with a clearcoat.
According to Wiki, the word decoupage comes from Middle French decouper, meaning to cut out or cut from something. It’s a centuries-old craft that began when nomadic tribes decorated tombs in East Siberia. Felt cut-outs were originally used and the practice was later adopted by the Chinese. By the 12th century, cut out paper was being used to decorate lanterns, window boxes amongst other objects.
In the 18th century, Florence, Italy artists ratcheted decoupage up a notch to a craft known as Florentine where they combined age-old artistic techniques like gilding and wood carving with decoupaged images to create framed images, trays and other decorative objects. Florentine pieces are very collectible today.
Recently I’d seen decoupage being done using images from printed napkins. With Easter coming up, I decided to give it a whirl using some sweet bunny napkins. My intent was to sell my little masterpiece at my antique booth if I was happy with the results. It was actually an easy and fun project.
I had a couple old empty gilded frames hanging around so I decided to use those. I used some scrap hardboard as the “canvas” of my piece. The hardboard I had was already primed white on one side so I just cut two pieces to fit. Using this wonderful old product called Mod Podge, a type of glue that’s been around for a long time (the bottle label is still the same as it was in the 70’s.) It’s about the consistency of a somewhat watery Elmer’s Glue. It dries clear and glossy.
I cut out the image on the napkin in sort of a cloud shape so you wouldn’t see sharp edges of the napkin and then I separated the 2-ply, saving just the thin top layer. Then, I brushed a good coat of Mod Podge on the entire surface of the hardboard and very carefully laid the image on it. It immediately wanted to wrinkle so I gently used the brush dipped in both glue and water to smooth out the air bubbles. That tissue rips easily as I found out and lost a bunny foot. No problem, though. I had more napkins so I just laid over a new foot.
After the glue dried, I put a topcoat over the image and then added a few more sprigs of grass and a “glow” around the whole image with acrylic paint. I let one final coat over the whole board dry and then popped it in the frame. Voila! Happy with my results, I did it all over again with the other frame. Into my booth they went (only one at a time) and one has already sold. Hippity hop!
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.