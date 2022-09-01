Have you ever thought about taking up treasure hunting as a hobby? Many people are jumping on the metal detector bandwagon and searching for treasures in their own yards, out in the woods, on beaches … you name it, people are searching.
Not only does it get you outside into the fresh air but it can also be a great form of exercise. It’s also a wonderful hobby to take up if you are trying to avoid large amounts of people and you can get outside into less crowded spaces.
Treasure hunting and metal detecting can also bring with it a bit of a history lesson. Searching for old relics and researching your finds — may bring you back in time.
This is also great for all ages, young and old. You may never get rich with a hobby like this but finding small treasures — or really anything unique and different — can still feel like you’ve won the lottery after all your hard work.
If metal detecting seems interesting to you, but you’re worried about the expense of a metal detector, and maybe the hobby not coming to fruition, you’re in luck!
The Professional Treasure Hunters Historical Society and Streeters Treasure Hunting of Marlborough have made donations to two local libraries and presented them with metal detectors that are now available for library members to borrow and use for some treasure hunting of their own.
Kristin Readel, Director of Frost Free Library in Marlborough, said they received two new metal detectors from the Treasure Hunters Society and Streeter’s Treasures as a gift in memory of Rufus S. Frost, III, who passed away this summer. His grandfather, Rufus S. Frost, I, donated the original Frost Free Library building and collection in 1887.
The two MineLab Vanquish 340 metal detectors are better than beginner models and they are available for use by library patrons and may be checked out for a period of seven days, with one renewal if no one is waiting. These metal detectors must be returned inside the library during library hours to a staff member.
The metal detectors may be checked out by any Frost Free Library cardholder aged 18 or older with an account in good standing. The patron must also complete and sign the Metal Detector Lending Agreement. In addition, the metal detector may be checked out to a patron under the age of 18 provided that: they have a Frost Free Library account in good standing; is accompanied by a parent or legal guardian; and said parent/guardian must complete and sign the Metal Detector Lending Agreement form.
By checking out the MineLab Vanquish 340 metal detector the patron assumes responsibility for any damage, loss or theft that occurs during the checkout period and is liable for the full replacement cost of the metal detector - $250. Fines for not returning the Metal Detector on time will be assessed at $5 for each day it is overdue. The Frost Free Library assumes no liability for harm or injuries which may occur due to improper use of the metal detector.
The Fitzwilliam library also received a donation of a metal detector which is available for use by library patrons. They received the same MineLab Vanquish 340 metal detector and it may be checked out for a period of one week with no renewals. Fines for not returning the Metal Detector on time will be assessed at $1 for each day it is overdue. The Fitzwilliam Town Library assumes no liability for harm or injuries which may occur due to improper use of the metal detector.
The rules for borrowing the metal detector at Fitzwilliam Town Library are similar to Frost Free Library’s rules and can be viewed online or in person at the library.
Frost Free Library is located at 28 Jaffrey Road in Marlborough. For more information about borrowing a metal detector, or other programs, you can visit their website at www.frostfree.org, or call them at 603-876-4479.
Fitzwilliam Town Library is located at 11 Templeton Turnpike in Fitzwilliam. For more information about borrowing a metal detector, or other programs, you can visit their website at www.fitzlib.org, or call them at 603-585-6503.
