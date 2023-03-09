LGBTQ Youth Book Club at Farm Café

Adolescence is never easy, rising to the challenges of the adult world is a daunting task. Being a queer teen only adds to the malaise of navigating a world that wasn’t entirely fabricated to understand you. That is why spaces dedicated to fostering that understanding are so crucial to making safe and loving communities. Local organization Keene Pride, through their youth outreach committee, has started a youth book club in the hopes of providing that crucial space. The book club meets every Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Farm Café in the Toadstool Bookshop on Emerald Street in Keene.

The club, geared toward ages 13-17, is discussing Steven Salvatore’s Can’t Take That Away, about a genderqueer aspiring diva. Eliza Komisar, a recent transplant to the Monadnock region by way of Tennessee, is co-chair of the youth committee along with Paulee Mekdeci, said “I’ve been on the committee since June and I’ve wanted to do the book club since June. So, it’s finally up and going. We’ve had one person so far which doesn’t sound like a lot. But it has still been interesting.” Komisar decided on Can’t Take That Away by surveying the teens she works with as a middle school and high school administrator for a local charter school.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.