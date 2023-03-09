LGBTQ Youth Book Club at Farm Café

Adolescence is never easy, rising to the challenges of the adult world is a daunting task. Being a queer teen only adds to the malaise of navigating a world that wasn’t entirely fabricated to understand you. That is why spaces dedicated to fostering that understanding are so crucial to making safe and loving communities. Local organization Keene Pride, through their youth outreach committee, has started a youth book club in the hopes of providing that crucial space. The book club meets every Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Farm Café in the Toadstool Bookshop on Emerald Street in Keene.
The club, geared toward ages 13-17, is discussing Steven Salvatore’s Can’t Take That Away, about a genderqueer aspiring diva. Eliza Komisar, a recent transplant to the Monadnock region by way of Tennessee, is co-chair of the youth committee along with Paulee Mekdeci, said “I’ve been on the committee since June and I’ve wanted to do the book club since June. So, it’s finally up and going. We’ve had one person so far which doesn’t sound like a lot. But it has still been interesting.” Komisar decided on Can’t Take That Away by surveying the teens she works with as a middle school and high school administrator for a local charter school.
The book club has met two times. The first to distribute the free books - that’s right if you, or the teen in your life, signs up for the book club you get the book for free - and as a bit of a meet and greet, so everyone can get to know one another. From there the club begins discussing the book. Each month a new book is chosen, the next book will be chosen March 13th.
“The goal would really be for the young people who are participating to be the ones coming up with discussion questions and bringing them to the group.” While attendance is currently low, the book club will continue to meet and allow interest to develop. The program is low cost to run, Toadstool offers a discount on bulk ordered books and the Farm Café is letting them use the space for free after they close.
The program, Komisar says, is a prime after school activity, being that it begins at 4 p.m., just after school lets out. In addition it’s located downtown - an easy place to ask a parent or guardian to drop you off. “Community outreach, to me, is about providing resources…just making the bar of entry as easy as possible for people.” The Keene Pride Youth Book Club provides a local space for youth who want greater LGBTQ representation in the books they read, and to connect with other like-minded kids. You, or the teen in your life, can sign up at www.keenepride.org/youthbookclub.
