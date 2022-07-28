Legendary Lens

Audrey Hepburn. Coco Chanel. The Kennedys.
For late photographer Mark Shaw, a life lived behind the lens of a camera meant capturing the editorial fashion moments of the 1950s, sharing the glamour of Hollywood legends, and documenting behind-the scenes and heartwarming moments with the First Family.
Now, a local gallery is exhibiting a rare local glimpse into the career of Shaw, who passed away in 1969. “Mark Shaw: Selections from the Archive” opened July 1 and will be on exhibit through August 28 at Vermont Center for Photography, at 10 Green St. in Brattleboro.
As a freelance photographer, the majority of Shaw’s work was in fashion and advertising and he shot many notable celebrities of the 1950s, including Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, and Audrey Hepburn. His fashion clients included Coco Chanel and Dior, and his breathtaking images have graced the covers of magazines such as People, Vogue and Vanity Fair.
Beginning originally for a “LIFE” magazine assignment and later as the family’s unofficial photographer, Shaw’s best-known photos are of Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy. Eventually, his relationship with Jackie and John developed into a friendship and he made regular visits to both the White House and their home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.
The exhibit came about quite organically, said Executive Director Joshua Farr, thanks to an ongoing relationship the Vermont Center for Photography (VCP) has with Shaw’s son David Shaw, a Dummerston, Vt., resident and longtime supporter of the nonprofit. Through the Mark Shaw Photographic Archive, David had proposed a retrospective exhibit of his father’s work to help celebrate the organization’s recent relocation to its larger home on Green Street.
Open to the public free of charge, VCP moved from its previous Flat Street location in September 2021 after major fundraising efforts. Now in the historic High Street and Green building, VCP has been able to expand its offerings immensely and features multiple galleries, a public darkroom, library, PhotoThrift retail space, and digital lab. The center participates in Brattleboro’s monthly First Friday art events and presents new exhibitions monthly in the print gallery and every other month in the main gallery, while also hosting classes, workshops, and events.
The center had previously exhibited a show of Shaw’s Kennedy photos, but this retrospective exhibit includes 96 large print pieces, displayed by magnets and carefully selected from the hundreds that David brought to choose from of the thousands available in the Mark Shaw Photographic Archive.
“The access he had was a huge part of his success,” said Farr of Shaw’s photos, which so beautifully combine his talent and skill with the connections he made throughout the world.
Farr says that he continues to be amazed by the amazing private collections of local citizens in the relatively small area of Brattleboro and beyond. The Mark Shaw Photographic Archive’s accessibility made it possible to bring a show of this caliber to Brattleboro
The Mark Shaw Photographic Archive was founded in 1996 by Mark Shaw’s only child, David Shaw, and his then-wife, Juliet Cuming Shaw, with a purpose of preserving and promoting Shaw’s work through exhibitions as well as print sales, licensing projects, and books.
In 2013, a collection of Shaw’s 1950s and 1960s work for Dior was released in a book called “Dior Glamour,” documenting the ultra-exclusive Parisian fashion world and top couturier Christian Dior, a publication that the archive viewed as “the rediscovery of Mark Shaw as one of America’s premier fashion photographers.”
Shaw was the first to shoot backstage in color at fashion shows and his photos were revolutionary for the time.
“There’s never been a mini-retrospective and it would’ve been my dad’s 100th birthday last year,” David said. “We couldn’t do anything bigger then due to the pandemic and I wanted to celebrate and support the opening of VCP’s new location, which happened about a year ago.”
The Brattleboro exhibit was made up of prints of Shaw’s that have been in other exhibitions around the world.
“We wanted to give locals the opportunity to see photographic work from big-city shows,” David said. “And we wanted to show really big prints. … We free-flowed it and matched smaller prints to complement the larger prints. It’s a taste of the different areas through his career.”
With such high-end clients, managing the archive is a massive undertaking and it’s represented by multiple galleries around the world, as well as an agent that handles licensing requests for print and projects. Limited-edition prints, authenticated by the archive, are also available for purchase in another way to support VCP, which receives a portion of proceeds on sales through the exhibit.
David was only eight years old when his father passed and did not usually travel with him on assignments. He says that there is one photo of himself as a baby that was taken as he crawled around on the floor of the Kennedy’s Hyannis Port home. The babysitter had canceled at the last minute, so Caroline babysat him and he played with John-John while his father worked.
As the unofficial White House photographer, Shaw was brought in for portraits and his father’s Kennedy images, David says, are the ones most responsible for illustrating the public’s image of the mythical Camelot and had a huge impact on how the media portrayed the family.
Jackie, he says, knew what she was doing when it came to the media. For instance, she did not allow any photos of John-John to be released for the first year of his life and when he turned one, Shaw shot the official first photos for the press.
Jackie and Shaw first met when he photographed her for a “LIFE” magazine story about the life of a senator’s wife. John was campaigning at the time for the presidency. A fashion icon herself, she was enamored by Shaw’s work in the glamourous couture industry and always wanted reports from the latest fashion shows. Jack liked Shaw because he was a pilot and decorated war hero.
He was appreciated for his charming demeanor and ability to put people at ease, David says, both vital for taking a successful photo. He was quiet and worked quickly in the background, which was unusual for that time when many photographers carried big egos.
“The Kennedys were very relaxed around him and comfortable,” David said. “Images weren’t so staged. That made him very popular.”
While he says his father didn’t have any strong connections o this area, he believes that he may have gone to camp on Spofford Lake as a child. The archive’s small-town Vermont location, however, is an opportunity to connect Shaw’s work to the local community through visibility.
“We really want to help photography to grow in the community and contribute to the cause,” David said of the archive’s mission. “We’re excited to bring really important work to this quiet corner of the world.”
Vermont Center for Photography is at 10 Green St. in Brattleboro and is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on exhibits, programs, and events, call 802-251-6051 or visit vcphoto.org. For more information on the Mark Shaw Photographic Archive, visit markshawphoto.com.
