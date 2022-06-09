While many coped with the slow pace of the pandemic by learning new hobbies, Lauren Kabis used the time to build a new and more joy-filled career.
The self-taught artisan is the creator behind Vermont Macrame. Now a resident of Arlington, Vt., after living for several years in Dorset, she began her journey down the macrame path quite randomly.
She was first attracted to the craft, she says, when she bought an ivy houseplant at a tag sale that she decided needed to be hung somehow in her kitchen. She crafted her first macrame plant hanger from yarn and wanted to keep going, so she made something more involved. Her friend gifted her with a kit and she was hooked.
While many may remember it as a décor item and hobby that was popular in the 1970s, macrame is an ancient practice, an art of tying knots that has been used for hundreds of years in both decorative and practical applications, such as in nautical settings by sailors. Although she was always creative and made art throughout her life, Kabis, now 34, never thought she could make a living at it and also always had office jobs.
She was working for startup companies in New York City when she decided to make some significant life changes, giving up alcohol and moving to Vermont with her boyfriend in search of a slower lifestyle. It was an area she had always loved to visit regularly.
One day, she says, she simply manifested the thought that she was going to start selling her macrame, and that same day she had two orders come in after giving a piece as a graduation gift.
“I’m a huge believer in the law of attraction and the power of positive thinking,” she said.
She practiced a lot the first year she started, learning from books, until she felt comfortable selling her work. Even then, she kept a full-time job for two more years, until the pandemic hit.
“It was a stressful time,” she recalled. “Creative things help me with stress during tough times. I had to keep going.”
She knew in her heart that the time had come to fully commit to this thing that was “on her heart” and fully launched her business. She began to sell her macrame pieces on Etsy and Instagram, brought her pieces to farmers’ markets and even set up a roadside stand on the weekends outside her home.
For her one-of-a-kind wall hangings, she starts with an inspiring tree branch or piece of driftwood and either does a sketch or just starts cutting the rope. She works with all colors of material that she begins to cut and loop onto the wood. Oftentimes, it’s a “messy” process, she says, and she gets into it without a full plan, creating as she goes along.
“People say they smile when they see my macrame in their homes. I’m so passionate about it,” she said. “I love it.”
She does a lot of pop-up events and has brought her work to both the Brattleboro Flea and Brattleboro’s monthly Gallery Walk, as well as the Newfane Flea and Farmers Market. Her items are also now available online at vermontmacrame.com and at various retail locations in Vermont that can be found listed on the website.
Her future plans for the business are to focus on large-scale installations, such as pieces to hang over beds or sofas and custom-made pieces for weddings. She also wants to teach more macrame workshops throughout the area.
Workshops feature plant hangers, wall hangings, earrings, or keychains, and can be offered for various experience levels. They are held either virtually or in-person, with all materials included.
“It’s a timeless craft but it’s evolved,” she said. “We all need to make something beautiful right now.”
Her favorite pieces to create are her owls, she says, which are a classic macrame item from the ‘70s that evoke a sense of nostalgia in her customers and those who see them.
“I love to bring back that memory and to hear (people talk) about it,” she said. “I wish I was around then. My niece also loves owls and she’s my favorite person in the whole world. I love the techniques they use and to look at them on the wall.”
Family has been an integral force in her life, she emphasizes, and her strong work ethic was instilled in her by her parents — role models who completely shaped who she has become. Her mother also has a handmade items business and her father was a dedicated phone company employee for 38 years.
Sadly, he passed away earlier this year from cancer, but he taught her how to enjoy the little things in life, she says, even through his chemo treatments. Every photo, every moment was magical, and he loved Vermont.
“I lead life through that lens and try to make something positive out of something terrible,” she said. “I wish he could see it. He’d be so proud of me.”
As someone who strives to be open about her struggles with anxiety and depression during difficult times in an attempt to help others, Kabis says she uses macrame to meditate and care for herself.
“It’s good to be honest,” she said. “You’re not alone when you’re going through something hard. It’s helped me a lot.”
For more information on upcoming events or to purchase items, visit vermontmacrame.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram for news and updates.