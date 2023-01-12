For the Keene Public Library, their programming is just as important as the resources that they offer. Most programs actually help promote their resources by educating and informing community members. But they also have some programs that engage the community in a way that promotes a healthier lifestyle.
“The more engaged people are in the community, the healthier they are. We are aware that people are healthier when they come to these programs and meet new people and talk to their neighbors. They discuss ideas and even if someone wasn’t discussing, they are reflecting on these ideas, and people are healthier in their community when they are engaged in that way,” explained Gail Zachariah, Keene Public Library’s engagement, outreach, and youth services, division head and social media administrator.
The programs that the library offers range anywhere from children’s play groups, adult coloring, movie viewings, humanity programs, family dances, workshops and so much more.
“Our programs relate back to our strategic plan. One of our goals is optimizing our assets, another goal is to increase and insure inclusivity for all. We want to encourage people from all parts of the community to attend,” she said. “That is actually what is very special about the library programs, because it is a public institution that really does reach everyone. So, when you come to our programs you are going to see a really diverse group of people than you might in other places.”
The library is currently working on scheduling a lot of new makerspace workshops for the upcoming year. Many of the makerspace workshops help people learn how to use the materials and equipment in the Makerspace and some of the equipment that they have available to check out such as Cricut and sewing machines.
“In the early spring we should be having a gardening planning and seed planting workshop. These will help promote our seed library and a tool lending library. We have those resources because they were requested by the community and having these programs that relate to the resources give us an opportunity to introduce new people to them,” Zachariah said.
“We also have events that help promote things other than books, like the electronic resources that the library purchases, such as Canopy, a streaming movie service. Sometimes we show Canopy films or have book discussions of electronic books. We even have a resource that helps people prepare a resume.”
Below is a small rundown of the library’s weekly programs. For an extensive list, check the calendar of events on their website.
Thursday, Jan. 12
1:30 p.m., Cookies and Coloring for Adults
3 p.m., Teen Open Play Gaming
3:30 p.m., Makerspace Open Hours
6 p.m., KPL Fiction and Memoir Writers Group; Poetry Out Loud Instruction Session
