For the Keene Public Library, their programming is just as important as the resources that they offer. Most programs actually help promote their resources by educating and informing community members. But they also have some programs that engage the community in a way that promotes a healthier lifestyle.

“The more engaged people are in the community, the healthier they are. We are aware that people are healthier when they come to these programs and meet new people and talk to their neighbors. They discuss ideas and even if someone wasn’t discussing, they are reflecting on these ideas, and people are healthier in their community when they are engaged in that way,” explained Gail Zachariah, Keene Public Library’s engagement, outreach, and youth services, division head and social media administrator.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.