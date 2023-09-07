JOY: Watercolors by Francelia Clark

Watercolor artist Francelia Clark of Hancock has gathered a couple decades of her work for an exhibit titled ‘Joy’, which will run from September 2 through October 11 at the Hancock Town Library.

Third generation of a family summering at Lake Nubanusit since 1913, Clark had a career as a medievalist and writing teacher at University of Michigan. Throughout those years, she and her family continued their summer presence on, and passion for, this lake. In retirement, she and her husband, Walter, made Hancock their permanent home. And she transitioned from medievalist-teacher to ongoing art student in watercolor.


