JOY: Watercolors by Francelia Clark

Watercolor artist Francelia Clark of Hancock has gathered a couple decades of her work for an exhibit titled ‘Joy’, which will run from September 2 through October 11 at the Hancock Town Library.
Third generation of a family summering at Lake Nubanusit since 1913, Clark had a career as a medievalist and writing teacher at University of Michigan. Throughout those years, she and her family continued their summer presence on, and passion for, this lake. In retirement, she and her husband, Walter, made Hancock their permanent home. And she transitioned from medievalist-teacher to ongoing art student in watercolor.
Painting has led her to the pleasures of looking more closely and learning much about the natural world around her home. Especially drawn to the moods of Lake Nubanusit in Hancock, she has captured many views of it in in all seasons. Another of Clark’s pleasures is riding her pony, which gives her a different view of things, as well as providing a model for some of her paintings.
Clark has had many excellent teachers and colleagues to guide her artistic endeavors, including several at the former Sharon Arts Center, and she continues to improve and enrich her skills. She notes: “Having been a writing teacher and a permanent art student, I believe in revision.” Several of the paintings in this exhibit have been recently revised. Observing the color and composition of land, water, and wildlife is a main focus of her artistic process. Clark’s paintings visually express her joy of living in the woods and waters of New Hampshire, and she appreciates when viewers share that joy.
Exhibits can be viewed in the Daniels Room of the Hancock Library during regular library hours: Mon. and Wed. 2-6 pm; Tues. and Thur. 10 am-7 pm; and Sat.10 am-4 pm. Call the library (603-525-4411) before your visit to ensure no special events are scheduled at that time.
