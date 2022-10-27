Halloween is filled with unique holiday traditions and many of us follow the traditions, but we don’t always think about the history behind them and where they originated from or why.
One very popular tradition is the carving of jack-o-lanterns.
Children and adults alike, spend every Halloween season cutting the tops off of pumpkins, scraping out the guts and seeds, and carving spooky faces or Halloween scenes into them before placing them outside, so their glowing faces are visible for neighbors to see in the dark.
Have you ever thought about why we do this, and where it all started?
Most people may think the Jack-o-lanterns originate from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” by American author, Washington Irving, or the Headless Horseman, who carried around a carved pumpkin for a head. But Jack-o-lanterns didn’t even start in the United States. In fact, they are said to have started in Ireland in the 19th Century.
The tradition didn’t even start with pumpkins. Could you believe it started with turnips? As a Celtic tradition people carved turnips or mangelwurzels — which are a type of beet — into a lantern to help them see at night. Eventually, they carved faces into them so their flames wouldn’t go out and more light could be shown.
These lanterns were either used to represent evil spirits, or to help ward off evil spirits during Samhain, which is a Gaelic festival that marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.
According to nationalgeographic.com, “during the Celtic festival of Samhain, which was originally celebrated on November 1 and inspired many traditions of modern-day Halloween. On Samhain eve, October 31, spirits of the dead were thought to mingle with the living. To ward off restless souls, people donned costumes and carved frightening faces into root vegetables such as beets, potatoes, and turnips — usually plentiful after the recent harvest.”
They may have gotten their name from an Irish folktale about Stingy Jack. Stingy Jack was an awful man, often said to be a blacksmith, who got into trouble and drank too much alcohol. There are many versions of this story, but the main theme of the folktale is that Stingy Jack trapped the devil twice and only let him go with the promise that he would not go to hell. But, with all his bad behavior when he died, he found himself barred from both heaven and hell. The devil took some pity on him and gave him an ember of coal to light his turnip lantern as he wandered between both places and lived on earth as a ghost for eternity. The moral of the story was that you could end up just like Stingy Jack if you behaved like him.
When it comes to carving Jack-o-lanterns nowadays, most people use pumpkins or other similar squashes instead of root vegetables. There are many different styles, designs and techniques people use and the techniques have definitely progressed throughout the years.
Some people choose to do a simple carving with a knife, making triangle eyes and a nose, and a grin with missing teeth. Or others may choose to make a scarier face.
There are also countless amounts of kits and patterns you can purchase that allow even the average person the ability to carve more intricate designs. These kits include scoops, scrapers, as well as large and small saws that easily cut through pumpkins.
Some pumpkin carvings don’t even cut all the way through the flesh of the pumpkin and just scrape off the outer pumpkin skin and it still allows the candlelight to show through.
It’s really quite amazing what some people can transform pumpkins into, and even more amazing to discover how the tradition started.
