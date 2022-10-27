Jack-O-Lanterns

Halloween pumpkin head jack lantern with burning candles in scary deep night forest

 Alexander Raths

Halloween is filled with unique holiday traditions and many of us follow the traditions, but we don’t always think about the history behind them and where they originated from or why.

One very popular tradition is the carving of jack-o-lanterns.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.