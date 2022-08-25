Indigenous Culture at the Mariposa

Art By Shane Pickett

Touring exhibits of Indigenous Australian Art is not a common sight on U.S. soil, thus, to have one in your own backyard is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. That is why Executive Director Karla Hostetler of Peterborough’s Mariposa Museum was ecstatic to find out that Shane Pickett, a prominent Australian Aboriginal artist, would have an exhibit of his catalog held at the University of Virginia.

The exhibit, entitled ‘Djinong Djina Boodja’ (Look at the Land that I have traveled) was brought into the U.S. through the combined efforts of Dr. Henry Skerritt, curator at the Kulge-Ruhe Collection of Aboriginal Art from the University, and the Mossenson Art Foundation. These parties worked diligently to bring Pickett’s work to the States for the first time ever.

