Koinobori, a Japanese word for carp kites, are a fun, easy craft for children and adults to make together.
In Japan the carp represents strength and courage. These kites are traditionally hung outside homes in Japan to represent each child. They are flown to celebrate Children’s Day, a public holiday in Japan — celebrated on May 5th, every year.
Carp kites can be made in many different ways. Some are made by drawing carp scales on paper, cloth or nylon. Some are also made by gluing or sewing scales to make more fluttery bits.
Below is a fun and easy papercraft to do for adults and children. You can replace most materials with fabric if you would like to create something more sturdy and long lasting. Get creative! There are many different ways you can make these kites your own.
Materials needed:
Construction paper or card stock
Tissue paper, or any kind of decorative paper
Crepe streamers
Scissors
Glue — Elmer’s or a glue stick both work.
Hole puncher
Stapler
Yarn
Step one:
Cut the tissue paper, or decorative paper into the shape of scales. If doing this with children, it may be easier for an adult to cut these scales before starting the project. The more different colors you use, the more colorful and fun patterns you can make. With the construction paper horizontal, run a strip of glue on the bottom edge.
Step two:
Place your first row of fish scales along the glue line from one end of the paper to the other. Once the first row is done, you can then put another row of glue above the first row. You will want the scales to overlap a little to create a nice fish scale look. Try to keep the rows as straight as possible.
Step three:
Continue making new rows until you have about four or five rows of scales. When you have gotten about halfway, or a third of the way up the paper you will want to stop to leave room for the head.
Step four:
Cut a strip of construction paper about two inches wide and glue it across the top of the last layer of scales to help hide the glue line and make everything look more uniform. This line will also help separate the body of the fish from the head.
Step five:
The next step is to add the fish eyes. You can either draw them on or cut them out of paper and glue them on.
Step six:
Flip your project over and glue long strips of crepe paper along the bottom of the construction paper. You can choose all the same color or get creative and use a variety of colors or make a pattern.
Step six:
Roll your paper to create a tube-like shape. Using the stapler, connect the edges near the top, bottom and center. If the stapler doesn’t reach the center, you could add a dab of glue instead.
Step seven:
Using the hole puncher, make two small holes on either side of the top of the kite. Tie a piece of yarn or string through the holes to hang the carp kite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.