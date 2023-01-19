Koinobori, a Japanese word for carp kites, are a fun, easy craft for children and adults to make together.

In Japan the carp represents strength and courage. These kites are traditionally hung outside homes in Japan to represent each child. They are flown to celebrate Children’s Day, a public holiday in Japan — celebrated on May 5th, every year.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.