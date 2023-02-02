Holmes Hits Home

With hundreds of adaptations, there is no doubt that Sherlock Holmes is a household name. And why wouldn’t it be? With outlandish conclusions drawn from minimal information and the wildly humorous, yet gentlemanly, interactions between Holmes and Watson, there are so many reasons for a reader (or screen watcher) to visit 221b Baker St.
But what if you had a chance to take the character for a spin, make up your own mystery, and get published? A few lucky Keene students were given just that chance.
Back in July of 2022 our local Monadnock Sherlockians, a scion group of the Baker Street Regulars (a national organization), had the idea to create a Sherlock Holmes-themed week full of activities here in Keene, NH. Hosted by the Keene Public Library in partnership with the Sherlockians, the event had a handful of other sponsors, including The Beacon Society, whose purpose is to introduce the famous fictional detective to children.
Sherlock Week called for a full lineup of entertainment that ranged from interactive stories to investigator-themed puppet shows and much more.
In one such activity, “How to Think Like Sherlock Holmes” led by educator and author Derrick Belanger of Belanger Book in Manchester, NH, the audience is normally taught detective techniques from the ‘Sherlock Holmes forensics lab.’ But with this show, Belanger had a new spin in mind.
“I wanted to try something different,” Belanger said when asked how the story idea came to be, “I’ve given the talk before and we generally start out by performing a few activities that generate a thinking process similar to Holmes. Things like investigating mystery-based pictures designed for you to analyze and draw your own conclusions from images you observe.”
“This time, I wanted to involve the audience a bit more, bring them together so to speak. I wanted to combine their skills and ideas, and try to design a mystery.” He continued, “The kids came up with the idea of a missing pearl necklace, and how Sherlock’s client was going to try and trick him into taking the case at the start of the story. We plotted everything out within an hour and named some of the characters. They really had fun with it.”
“At the time I was working with the Arthur Conan Doyle Society, a group dedicated to preserving the author’s work and his memory. We came up with a journal called the Steel True, Blade Straight. While making it, I thought it would be good to have a section for students.”
Belanger later returned home and began to write up a short story using the notes and details collected throughout the session at the KPL. Once finished, he entitled it “The Adventure of the Dragon’s Teeth.” The story features a character named Miss Laura Keene, an obvious nod to where the character was conceived. Each of the students were credited as co-authors by Belanger and received a copy.
The book, an Anthology collection, is host to a series of poems, short stories, and essays centered around both Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Sherlock Holmes. Entitled Steel True, Blade Straight: The Belanger Books Journal of Sherlock Holmes and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Inspired Stories, Poems, and Scholarship 2022 Annual, the book also featured two essays from Monadnock Sherlockain leader, Anna Behrens.
Steel True, Blade Straight is available now on Amazon, to find out more about your local Sherlock group visit their page under the same name on Facebook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.