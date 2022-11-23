Get Creative with Crafty Gifts

As the snowflakes begin to swirl and the icicles form, some may tend to withdraw from the outside world into their own hibernating cocoons of warmth and comfort. As the dark days lengthen, our indoor hobbies and creative outlets may become more of a priority or stress relief.
Whether a knitter, quilter, jeweler, or woodworker, artisans who can create handcrafted goods harbor a special skillset that many seek to emulate, although they may not know exactly where to start. For those looking to gift a loved one with the joy of crafting this holiday season, several local retailers offer a selection of kits to explore a variety of creative paths.
Harrisville Designs in Harrisville is a longtime regional staple in the handcrafting arena and is devoted to “maintaining over 200 years of textile tradition.” The company offers a wide selection of products and services for the weaving and knitting enthusiast, including looms and woolen-spun yarns, as well as workshops and classes.
The retailer’s potholder looms are an affordable and creative way to dip a toe into the world of weaving. Several potholder loom kits are available online at harrisville.com. Harrisville Designs also offers handknitting kits to make a shawl or hat, as well as needle punch kits, a perfect way to relax on a cozy winter evening.
Michelle Larkin is the owner of Willow Brook in Westmoreland, a boutique-style retail store filled with vintage, handmade and unique finds, and personalized gifts. The shop offers DIY workshops as well as a selection of crafting kits for both children and adults that are available for purchase both in-store and online.
Options include painting and decoupage kits created by Willow Brook, as well as children’s creativity kits by the line Eco-Kids and body care kits by Earthy Good for making bath bombs, lip balm, and toothpaste.
“The art of creating something, whether it be a craft, painting, food, floral... can provide so many benefits in the form of self-awareness and stress relief,” Larkin said. “Art journaling or mixed media can provide a free-flowing aspect to the creation process without having to color in the lines.”
For Larkin, in addition to its self-healing abilities, the creative process is also about bonding and building a connection with others.
“We strive to bring a sense of community to our workshops and build lasting relationships. The holiday season can become somewhat chaotic, so taking some time to be creative together can build beautiful moments, which is a true gift.”
Gift certificates for classes also make a fun gift for family members or friends to share. Learn more at willowbrooknh.com.
Wicked Glass Art in Keene is an art studio that teaches workshops in the process of creating art mosaics on windows using upcycled glass. The studio invites groups of friends or family members to create artwork together in a fun and laidback environment.
Studio owner and artist Judith Bosies was drawn to the beauty of light pouring through colored glass. Wicked Glass Art sells glass art kits for creating one’s own 5-by-7-inch framed work of art from pieces of broken glass at home. Kit themes include a variety of flowers, animals, gnomes, and others with all materials included.
Wicked Glass Art is part of the Rabbit Ridge Artisans, exhibiting Thursdays through Sundays at Summit Winery in Westmoreland through Dec. 11. Glass art kits can be purchased at the exhibit or by order form. For more information, visit facebook.com/wickedglassart.
A nationally known crafting business run by local resident Vanessa Calkins, Owl B Crafty of Keene has been gaining momentum rapidly since its inception several years ago thanks to a large social media following that’s now grown to 55,000.
The crafting mother of two has expanded her offerings to include a monthly craft subscription, in-person craft classes, a Cricut monthly subscription, a craft kit subscription for kids, and a craft advent calendar, as well as seasonal crafting kits and an online home décor store.
Fostering a community of crafters online through tutorials and fun group crafting sessions, Owl B Crafty brings like-minded creatives together. Learn more at owlbcrafty.com or watch along with live video crafting sessions on Facebook.
