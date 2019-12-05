Micah Witri has been hand-crafting knives since 2005.
The son of a woodworking teacher and a classically trained opera singer, Witri was immersed in the arts from the cradle. His entrance into bladesmithing was similarly immersive.
Early in his training Witri enjoyed a serendipitous opportunity to train with J. Neilson, a master smith in the American Bladesmith Society and co-host of the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire.” Since then, from New York to New Hampshire and now to Brattleboro, Witri has honed his technique around knives that incorporate a full tang.
To the untutored, this means that his knives are composed of a single piece of steel, which runs through the length of the knife’s handle. Full tang knives function with an appreciable heft and balance. They also offer distinctive aesthetic qualities, most notably they frequently present a cross-sectional display of the knife’s steel interior.
Witri Knives are full tang exemplars. Whether for the kitchen or for the wilderness, the knives showcase Witri’s commitment to an aesthetic that is as remarkably well-balanced as the knives themselves.
These two crucial considerations — form and function — ostensibly guide Witri’s craft at every turn. On one hand, he is unequivocal: Knives are tools. Since tools are functionally defined, an unusable or malfunctioning knife is arguably no knife at all.
But on the other hand, there is nothing preventing a tool from having a unique, even stirring aesthetic. So much is evident in Witri’s flawless metal finishing and exquisite handle work. As Witri summarizes, a knife must do its work, but, “If it doesn’t look inspiring, then I don’t want it.”
And for inspiration Witri looks to the natural world.
A former Vermont Wilderness School instructor, Witri has a keen eye for captivating materials that nature hides in plain sight. In one example, Witri recounts happening upon a stone “bowl” full of translucent mica flakes. He utilized the flakes to add a distinctive incandescence to the handle of a kitchen knife.
In another case, Witri harvested a patch of Chaga fungus found on a tree on his land and worked it into a knife’s handle. The result was the emergence of a decidedly unique texture and color in the piece.
Crafting from found materials is not a new or even recent innovation, of course. Nevertheless, Witri’s approach is distinctive in his capacity to uncover aesthetic potential in materials that are not remotely exotic. These are backyard materials, which in Witri’s knives are revealed as beautiful and worthy of aesthetic appreciation.
In his own words, “The best materials are the ones that are durable and beautiful, but [they] are also sourced ethically, consciously and gathered with awareness.”
If discovering value in what’s natural and nearby is a theme in Witri’s knives, so is the sense of timelessness that is delivered with a built-to-last artifact. As a conscious rule, Witri’s knives are intended to achieve “heirloom quality.” While the term heirloom gets thrown around in artisan circles quite a lot, Witri is uncommonly clear with what he means on this.
He observes with a chuckle: “I want people’s grandkids to fight over [these knives] down the road…”
This commitment to the long-term value and viability of his work draws directly upon the relationships that Witri grows through around his bladesmithing.
Relating that he keeps virtually no stock, creating nearly every piece to order, Witri further reflects, “Some of my favorite projects so far have been custom wedding gift orders. I take extra time to talk with the family member or loved one commissioning the gift…[O]ther times I will work with the wedding couple directly to make the knife material choices carry part of the story of their time together…”
In one case, for instance, Witri crafted a handle for a knife out of redwood, which symbolized the groom’s home state of California. A granite accent in the handle referred to the bride’s home state of New Hampshire. In a final touch, Witri carved a custom gift box from timber the bride’s brother had used to rebuild a house.
The possibilities for customization and symbology – utilizing anything from furniture pieces to stones to shells to fabrics – seem virtually limitless. In any case, whether it’s a wedding gift or some other project, Witri’s approach to the craft ensures that every customer is offered “a piece that is unique to them and their story.”
For now, Micah Witri’s way forward is clear. He plans to purposefully extend his reach, all the while transcribing people’s stories into meticulously crafted knives. Along the way he’ll continue to expertly navigate along the blurred line between form and function.
Two upcoming holiday events will showcase Witri Knives: The 17ROX Holiday Hoo-Rah! in Keene on Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., and the Cotton Mill Open House in Brattleboro on Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, Witri Knives can be found online at witriknives.com
Michael Ferreira writes from Brattleboro. He enjoys writing about literature, philosophy, people and places. Feel free to get in touch: m.j.ferreira.vt@gmail.com