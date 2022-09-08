What does the word “home” mean to you? Is it a place, the people around you, a feeling of love and security?
Photographer Becky Field has documented the lives of immigrants and refugees since 2012, and her book, “Finding Home: Portraits and Memories of Immigrants,” celebrates the people from other countries who have resettled in New Hampshire, who have found “home” here.
In this award-winning book, Field transcribed the memories of 40 immigrants as they told of their journeys to find new homes. Their stories, accompanied by Field’s photographs, represent true cultural diversity across all ages, genders, communities, and countries of origin. They speak to resilience and determination, beauty and vitality, on the search for safety, education, and freedom.
Now, these stories will be told to the Greater Keene community through a new multi-venue photography exhibit that opens this week. “Finding Home in New Hampshire” is presented by the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership (KIRP), Project Home, and the Historical Society of Cheshire County and features photography, texts, and audio recordings that address cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity in the Granite State.
“I want to bring immigration to the forefront so people think about it a little more and see how these new neighbors can enrich our lives,” Field said of her work. “I’ve been so welcomed by these families from other cultures and ethnicities. They’ve welcomed my camera. They want to be seen and have their stories told.”
The stories in the book are in their own words, Field emphasized. She transcribed them directly from recordings and had each person approve the editing.
“I don’t tell the stories of immigrants because I’m not one,” Field said. “I give them a voice.”
She started this project 10 years ago, following an incident of hateful graffiti on multiple refugee homes in Concord, where she lives. Field felt instantly called to take action for those fleeing violence to seek safe homes in New Hampshire.
Her work seeks to highlight immigrants and refugees and show their contributions to local communities, while also honoring their stories and raising awareness and understanding of immigration policy and refugee resettlement.
Photography is Field’s third career, she says, following a longtime position as a wildlife research ecologist and a shorter stint as a director of communications with the American Red Cross. She became excited about photography when some of her Red Cross disaster photos went national and pursued a certification from the New Hampshire Institute of Art, now the Institute of Art and Design at New England College.
All presentations and exhibits are free and open to the public and the idea came about, said Eric Swope of KIRP, through a desire to extend the organization’s footprint in seeking to build empathy and encourage a welcoming environment in the Keene area for immigrants and refugees. A KIRP member who was familiar with Field’s work suggested hosting a local exhibit of her photography and Field was happy to do so.
The exhibit is running complementary to the Keene International Festival on Sept. 24 and will include multiple satellite locations in Keene and Harrisville, in addition to the major exhibits at the Historical Society of Cheshire County and Keene State College’s Mason Library. Field will also give several different presentations at locations including Franklin Elementary School, and be available to sign copies of her book.
“Every time we ask for a new thing, she says ‘Ok,’” Swope said gratefully of Field’s willingness to broaden the scope of the exhibit.
Project Home, another presenting organization, is a grassroots group that helps asylum seekers move from detention centers into homes as they await asylum hearings. The group provides housing, legal, medical, educational, and other necessary supports to create a community- based model in the Monadnock Region.
Swope is also part of a third organization called the Team Monadnock Neighborhood Support that is affiliated with the Ascentria Care Alliance, which empowers “people of all backgrounds to rise together and reach beyond life’s challenges.” Neighborhood Support Teams work together to create a community-based model of resettlement for Afghan families. Keene’s first Afghan family arrived in March, Swope said, after living in a hotel in Concord for two months.
“This family was seeking safety and they found it here in Keene,” Swope said.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County first learned about this opportunity to host an exhibition of Field’s work almost a year ago, according to Jenna Carroll, director of education at the Historical Society of Cheshire County.
“As our community continues to evolve and diversify, it is of interest to us as a historical organization to acknowledge, document, and contextualize those changes,” she said. ““Immigration history is a vital part of the history of this region and it has been the subject of many of our exhibits, publications, teacher workshops, school programs and festivals for well over 20 years.
“Becky’s work offers beautifully vibrant look at immigration, one that accessible and deeply personal.”
The exhibits in Keene are funded in part by a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Thomas W. Haas Fund and support was also received from the Putnam Foundation, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Covenant Living of Keene.
The Historical Society’s exhibit opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m., at 246 Main St. and Field will speak at 5 p.m. Cultural refreshments will include Greek baklava, Finnish nisu, French Canadian tourtiere, Indian pakora, Italian cannoli, Syrian fattoush, and gluten-free English jaffa cakes. Drinks will be donated by the Keene International Market.
The exhibit at the Historical Society will continue through the month of December.
“Seeing all they’ve been through is so inspiring,” Field said. “We all have the same dreams no matter where we come from.”
In 2017, after noticing the dream many of these families had for an education, Field partnered with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to establish the Different Roots, Common Dreams Scholarship Fund to help New Hampshire refugees or immigrants pursue undergraduate degrees. Since then, thanks in part to generous donors, several students have received financial assistance toward their education.
“We need to recognize the need and opportunity to support people of other cultures and do as much as we can,” Field said. “I like to say that it’s like a jigsaw puzzle. We all bring a piece to the table and then it starts to make sense.”
For more information and a schedule of events and presentations, visit hsccnh.org/finding-home-in-new-hampshire. To learn more about Field’s work, visit differentrootsnh.com.
