Deb Hamel-Gay’s Children’s Books on Hunting

It wasn’t until she was in her 50s that Deb Gay learned the joys of spending time outdoors in nature. She took that fresh perspective and turned it into a series of children’s books that highlight experiences that last a lifetime. 

Gay, formerly Deb Hamel (her pen name) and a long-time resident of Keene (23 years) and active community member, is now a published author. This summer, the first three books in her “Daddy’s Hunting” series: “Daddy’s Hunting Story,” “Daddy Bought me a Bow & Some Arrows,” and “Fall at Camp,” were released at major (including online) retailers.  

