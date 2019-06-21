Downtown Keene is the place to be this weekend for many reasons, not the least of which is Artists at Work and Play.
The event, happening this Saturday, June 22, at Creative Encounters, invites the public to participate in and enjoy a variety of what the region’s artists offer.
“It’s to honor the artists in the area and show how diverse they are,” said Karen Lyle, the store’s owner and event planner.
Eleven artists will be sitting outside the store and along the block, painting and drawing plein air and visiting with the public to talk about their artistic process. At the same time, a variety of the store’s products will be available to test and try. The store will introduce water-soluble oil paints that day.
“They are more environmentally-friendly than regular oils,” said Lyle.
Visitors can also check out parallel lettering and calligraphy pens, more than 21 different pencil types and mediums, alcohol inks, encaustic paints and substrates (papers, boards, canvas and more).
Other demonstrations will include origami, multi-media art (which will be created on the store’s ceiling) and how to stretch and prime canvas. Visitors will have the chance to put down their brush strokes on a community canvas that will be created throughout the day.
Creative Encounters is one of six businesses part of what Lyle is calling the “tour of discovery” happening simultaneously with Artists at Work and Play.
“It includes the whole block,” she said. “It makes this even more fun.”
Winchendon Furniture will have on-exhibit a display titled “The Art of the Lamp,” including unusual and interesting lighting fixtures; Hannah Grimes will offer visitors the chance to blow bubbles and create art; visit The Simple Nest for make-and-take soaps and cleaners; and Prime Roast Coffee Co. will be serving nitro brew on the sidewalk outside the coffee shop.
The event is happening in conjunction with 18 Main Fest, a collection of 40 artists’ viewpoints of the Monadnock Region on display at Creative Encounters. The show, which includes many pieces for sale, runs through July 7.
Artists were commissioned to submit a piece inspired by the question: “What does the Monadnock Region look like to you?”
“They each did a piece based on what the region means to them,” said Lyle. “I asked them to think outside the box.”
The result is a representation of many different artistic media including mixed media, stained glass, photography, encaustic, oil, acrylic, digital, pottery, pastel, letterpress poetry, watercolor and collage. Artist statements reveal their source of inspiration: a view out a studio window, Mount Monadnock in winter, teaching art at a regional high school, family and downtown Keene being among their ideas.
Lyle plans to host 18 Main Fest at least twice a year.
“It gives artists a chance to show off their art and gives others a chance to learn more about it,” she said.
Artists at Work and Play is happening during The Walldogs Magical History Tour Mural Festival, which runs June 20-23 throughout downtown Keene. The Walldogs, a nonprofit organization, will be enhancing historic downtown Keene by funding and maintaining 16 originally designed, large outdoor murals to showcase the culture and history of the region.
The Walldogs are a group of highly skilled sign painters and mural artists from around the world who come together just once a year. In the 25 years The Walldogs have been together, they have painted about 750 murals in 30 towns, all commemorative murals that tell the history of the towns they visit.
“Our demo day is the midway point,” said Lyle. “When you combine it with Walldogs, it’s giving people a whole avenue to visit and have a good time.”
Artists at Work and Play happens this Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Creative Encounters in downtown Keene. It happens in conjunction with 18 Main Fest, an exhibit of the work of 40 artists on display at the store through July 7. For more information, visit
creative-encounters.com or facebook.com/CreativeEncountersNH.