The Hancock Town Library will finish its 2022 art show season with an exhibit by fabric artist Wendy Parker, of Bennington. The exhibit opens December 3 and runs to January 11, in the Daniels Room.

Parker, a contemporary quilter and mixed media artist, frequently dives headfirst into the unknown, exploring different techniques. It starts with thinking outside the box, she says: “I like using found objects to create my own tools, and the materials I find inspire my projects. Serendipity and improvisation enable the magic to happen”.

