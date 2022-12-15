The Hancock Town Library will finish its 2022 art show season with an exhibit by fabric artist Wendy Parker, of Bennington. The exhibit opens December 3 and runs to January 11, in the Daniels Room.
Parker, a contemporary quilter and mixed media artist, frequently dives headfirst into the unknown, exploring different techniques. It starts with thinking outside the box, she says: “I like using found objects to create my own tools, and the materials I find inspire my projects. Serendipity and improvisation enable the magic to happen”.
Living along the Contoocook River provides an abundance of beauty that she enjoys photographing to inspire future work, which often depicts birds, flowers, and trees. Images are rendered on a single piece of fabric using archival quality pencils, crayons, and acrylics.
Textile collage is another method Parker explores. Fabrics are created for different parts of the design in a wide variety of ways, including dye, paint, thermo-fax, silkscreen, and block print. Once created, tiny elements like flower petals, leaves, and trees are cut from these fabrics and permanently bonded to the background before the quilting begins. The technique of mono printing on fabric has also recently captured her interest.
Parker previously presented a virtual exhibit on the library’s website during the pandemic, in which she shared a preview of “Tropical Dream”, before the final thread work was completed. This now-finished quilt will be on display, and was recently shown at the semiannual show of the Monadnock Quilters’ Guild.
“Quilting has always been an art form, but these days one can really push the boundaries. My life has been filled with textile experimentation and a desire to explore different surface design techniques. Sewing has given me the common thread to bring it all together into a finished piece of art. I am looking forward to sharing my work with the community”.
Parker’s work can be viewed on her Facebook page “Threads of Decoration”.
Exhibits can be viewed during regular library hours: Mon. and Wed. 2-6 pm; Tues. and Thur. 10 am-7 pm; and Sat. 10 am-4 pm. Call the library (603-525-4411) before your visit to ensure no special events are scheduled at that time. The library will follow Covid guidelines and restrictions that are current at the time of exhibits.
