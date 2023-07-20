Book Review: The East Indian by Brinda Charry

A new novel, The East Indian, by Keene author, Brinda Charry intersects disciplines including English Literature (Shakespeare), American Colonial history in Virginia and Maryland, religious and ethnic issues that first arose in Virginia and extend to current life in America. The author draws on historical research from Colonial Virginia by the distinguished historians Bernard Bailyn of Harvard and Edmund Morgan of Yale as well as many other sources. Brinda Charry, who came to America from India in 1999 is a novelist with a specialty in English Renaissance literature and an interest in Shakespeare and his contemporaries.
The central figure in this fictional novel is Tony, an immigrant from India, the first East Indian to reach America. The year was 1635, a year of tumultuous events in the Jamestown Colony, where the first settlers arrived May 13, 1607. Tony came from Armagon, a small port in East India. His name became Tony East Indian.
After traveling from coastal India to London, Tony was kidnapped and transported to Jamestown where he was indentured to a wealthy landowner, an owner of a large tobacco plantation.
While many of the early settlers to Virginia were indentured servants, the majority of the early settlers were knights or sons of knights and were graduates of The Inns of Cast (Law Schools) which is why nearly 75% of them died in their first year of settlement. They couldn’t farm or perform manual work and could not survive the early days in Jamestown. Shortly after the first year of settlement, Captain John Smith made a plea to the Virginia Company to send more artisans, carpenters and farmers on the next ship to Jamestown.
Early on, Tony senses and experiences racist attitudes toward people of black or brown skin. Called a tawny ape, a gypsy, Moorish cur and worse. It was no different for natives in Canada where Chipweyans and Crees belittled Eskimos as short, lazy fat people while Eskimos did the same to their distant cousins, both of whom descended from the Asian Steppes.
In 1635, as Tony was getting settled, major historical events were occurring in Virginia. Governor Harvey was ousted as governor by a dissident group of settlers, a group of Virginians were attacked at the Maryland coast. Some of the original settlers of Jamestown moved to the eastern shore of Virginia, then to Somerset, Maryland and on to Sussex County, Delaware where new settlers, some from Sweden and Finland had settled. At the time, Finland was controlled by Sweden and Finnish immigrants, hating the Swedish king, took passage on the boats to Delaware, settled by Swedish immigrants.
A most enjoyable read, Tony will remind readers of characters from Charles Dickens. Many Americans are not aware of the East Indian presence in Colonial America. This novel gives the reader that opportunity.
