Book Review: The East Indian by Brinda Charry

A new novel, The East Indian, by Keene author, Brinda Charry intersects disciplines including English Literature (Shakespeare), American Colonial history in Virginia and Maryland, religious and ethnic issues that first arose in Virginia and extend to current life in America. The author draws on historical research from Colonial Virginia by the distinguished historians Bernard Bailyn of Harvard and Edmund Morgan of Yale as well as many other sources. Brinda Charry, who came to America from India in 1999 is a novelist with a specialty in English Renaissance literature and an interest in Shakespeare and his contemporaries.

The central figure in this fictional novel is Tony, an immigrant from India, the first East Indian to reach America. The year was 1635, a year of tumultuous events in the Jamestown Colony, where the first settlers arrived May 13, 1607. Tony came from Armagon, a small port in East India. His name became Tony East Indian.

