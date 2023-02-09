Are you an artist or creative person who would like to meet others with similar interests? Would you like to explore the region’s rich arts resources within a group?
In late January, Arts Alive!, a nonprofit with a mission to support, grow, and connect a sustainable arts landscape in the Monadnock Region, launched a new initiative intended to address a consistent need voiced by members of the arts community via a 2022 survey.
Respondents to the survey, released in November 2022, revealed their desires to network with one another, build their skills, educate themselves about the area’s creative businesses, and discover new tools and techniques through exploration of available resources.
And so, from that feedback, Arts Alive! developed the concept of offering a series of free monthly field trips where artists and community members could learn, connect, and explore resources around the region. Each monthly adventure heads to a different town or city within the region to tour and explore galleries, venues, makerspaces, and other art-related resources.
Nina Taylor-Dunn is the administrative and programming coordinator at Arts Alive! and is the facilitator of the field trips. She said the survey data was invaluable for determining the desires and needs of artists post-pandemic as the organization sought to resume its in-person programming. Like many, the artists were feeling isolated at home and craving a means for connection.
The first trip took place in Dublin on Jan. 27 and featured two new spaces: Muse Gallery with DublinArts and the Ceramics Center, an offshoot of Peterborough’s MAXT Makerspace. Attendees enjoyed coffee and conversation to begin the field trip at Muse Gallery and then gallery owner Molly McDowell gave a tour and led discussions.
Next, the group headed over to the Ceramics Center to meet up with MAXT Makerspace Director Roy Schlieben for a tour and demos, including the opportunity to try out a pottery wheel.
“It went really well,” Taylor-Dunn said of the first field trip that she said was attended by an intimate group. “There were some (Arts Alive!) members and some non-members; some had met and some had not. It was relaxed.”
She added that the feedback following the field trip was positive and registration has already begun for the Feb. 25 field trip in Keene, which will start out at 17Rox Artist Studios with coffee and pastries courtesy of Prime Roast. Attendees can then explore the open studios of the artists, including photographer Georgia Cassimatis, multi-media artist Eileen Longe, painter Jim Duffy, and music teacher Stacie Pirozzi, who will showcase her vocal students.
The second stop on the Keene event will be at an often-underused resource, the Keene Public Library, where attendees can see the library’s post-renovation spaces and learn more about The Kingsbury Makerspace resources, machines like the Epilog 40-watt CO2 laser engraver and cutter, a vinyl cutter, and 3D printers.
In addition, library staff will explain how to check out equipment for home use, including sewing machines, Cricut cutting machines, soldering irons, and digital film scanners. Taylor-Dunn said this stop will ideally reveal library resources that many in the community may not be aware exist for public use.
“The field trips are free, casual, and fun,” Taylor-Dunn emphasized of the activity aimed at “going out and about, feeling good, and meeting new people.”
Future field trips include the town of Jaffrey on March 30 and an adventure in Brattleboro on April 28. Further details are forthcoming.
“It can be so lonely being an artist and working for yourself,” she said. “It’s nice to be part of a like-minded group and to share resources.”
Taylor-Dunn is also taking on the return of artist workshops following the pandemic. These were another desire of the survey respondents, who expressed a need for learning more about the entrepreneurship side of their craft, marketing skills, and how to network on a business level. She said the plan is to have more of these types of workshops available by May.
In efforts to spread the word even further, Arts Alive! is seeking community members for its Arts Ambassadors program. The program is open to anyone interested and provides members with tools to celebrate, share, and advocate for the arts throughout the region. It also includes regular meetups and guest speakers. Learn more about joining at monadnockartsalive.org/arts-ambassadors.
Field trip space is limited and online registration is requested at monadnockartsalive.org/artist-field-trips. Additional details and information for future field trips will be made available on this webpage, as well as on the Arts Alive! Facebook page. For information about accessibility, call 603.283.0944 or email nina@monadnockartsalive.org. Arts Alive! is based at 15 Eagle Court in Keene.
