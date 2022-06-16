Artists in Residence at American House in Keene

American House Keene, an assisted living facility on Water Street in Keene is teeming with talented artists from all walks of life.
Kim Rock McNeil, Life Enrichment Assistant of American House brought a gallery program with her when she began working at the assisted living facility and she created the American House Gallery.
This gallery is a place not only for resident artists to be able to display their work for other residents, families and the community to enjoy, but it is also a place for residents to go to have a calming space to meditate or sit.
Currently on display is artwork by Scott Chase titled “From Sea to Shining Sea.” This show opened on May 25th and will be available to view until July 4th.
“From Sea to Shining Sea,” is a collection of Chase’s luminous landscape paintings, featuring lighthouses and ships from places such as Maine, Rhode Island and Cape Cod. Also included are some of his favorite freshwater sunrise and sunset landscapes from Lake Champlain.
Chase was born into a family of talented and successful artists, musicians and actors over three generations. Chase family artists have included: Clarence Melville Chase, (Scott’s grandfather), a nationally recognized artist especially noted for his landscapes in oils; Meredith A. Scott (his aunt), a marine commercial artist and writer, familiar to boating enthusiasts everywhere for her many covers (in watercolors) and articles for Motor Boating Magazine during the ‘40s and ‘50s; Arlene C. Chase, (Scott’s mother and Meredith’s sister), a versatile artist who started painting at the age of 55 and soon became noted for her marine work in oils, specializing in clipper ships and more recent tall ships (signed as A. Scott Chase); and Scott’s sister, Janet M. Jones, a versatile career artist who currently has an active business in Rhode Island for commissioned oil paintings.
Chase and his wife, Cynthia, moved to Keene from Rhode Island after retiring 16 years ago. During his career as a Navy public affairs officer and civilian specialist in marketing and advertising, he frequently worked with artists and graphic designers. “I did the idea sketches,’’ he explained, “they did the finished work.” But in his late 30s, after many family camping trips in their Airstream trailer to northern New England and the Maine Coast, Chase was inspired to take a few art lessons and try to capture some of his favorite scenes from areas they visited. Satisfied with his work, comfortable working in oils, and with encouragement from friends and family, Chase has continued to paint as a hobby. “Either I’ve been there, or I want to be there,” he said. “That’s how I select every visual composition.” He works primarily for himself, friends and family, but will consider projects on commission, if you can catch up with him!
If you like this exhibit and want to see more of what Scott Chase has to offer, there will be another exhibit in the future, showcasing his vintage barnyard artwork.
For more information on this or other gallery exhibits at the American House Gallery visit American House Keene at 197 Water Street in Keene, or call 603-338-9423 or visit them online at americanhouse.com. American House Artist Gallery welcomes visitors Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with Saturday & Sunday hours 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and by appointment. For further information, please contact Kim Rock-McNeil, Curator at American House.