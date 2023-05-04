Artistic Excellence: An Exhibition of Ewing Arts Awards Winners

Our quiet little Monadnock Region is known for many things; the mountain for which it is named, the beautiful landscape that surrounds it, and the half dozen charismatic New England towns that we love. It is also home to a handful of seasonal-based events aimed at bringing our community together.
But did you know that the Monadnock region is also known for its lively arts community?
That’s right, our little region is bursting at the seams with artists, musicians, and writers of sorts, coming together to create a rich cultural tapestry. At the heart of this community, there are many who work hard to grow this culture and help shed light on those who would otherwise go unnoticed. One such award, established in 2015, has stood out from the crowd with its honoring of excellent artistic contributions throughout the region.
This would be the Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards.
For those who don’t know, the Ewing Arts Awards were established by Terrence Williams, to honor Ruth and James Ewing, prominent publishers within the community. Every July, an award ceremony is held to honor the new winners in their name.
Since its conception, the Ewing Arts Awards has recognized over 50 artists, community cultural groups, and even colonial and apple hill musicians over the years. And while the main focus has been on artists from Keene, a talented few have been honored from Brattleboro and surrounding towns. Now, these recipients are getting another chance to be in the spotlight, this time through an art exhibition.
A number of folks, including Susan Wadsworth, Craig Stockwell, and the staff of the Jaffery Civic Center, are proudly hosting an exhibition of previous Ewing Arts Awards winners. The exhibition will be centered around the diversity and creativity that exists in our artistic community and will feature works from painters, sculptors, photographers, writers, musicians, and more. It’s also an opportunity for the Jaffrey Civic Center to connect more with Keene and the wider Monadnock region.
Each winner will be presented with 4-5 feet of wall space to showcase their best creations and keep things fair, “We want it to have more of an artistic sense, to encompass the works and allow those who may not have a huge presence to share the spotlight,” said Stockwell.
This method of presentation also fits the standard at which the Ewing Arts Awards winners are chosen, “We have strong feelings that art needs ideas to be excellent. The art needs to be based on an interaction between an idea and a theme, to be thought-provoking.” Stockwell said, later explaining that Ewing nominees are judged on this level of expectations and artistic excellence.
In addition to the visual art that will be posted, the center is also interested in featuring performing artists, dancers, and musicians in the exhibition. Though they have not yet had success finding active performances, they are considering these events for the week of the exhibit opening. The center also hopes to have demonstrations on the lawn or in the classroom, to showcase the skills of the artists and create a more interactive experience for visitors.
For the Jaffrey Civic Center, the exhibition is a chance to honor the legacy of the Ewing family and the artistic community they helped to foster. It is also an opportunity to showcase the incredible talent of the region and to inspire future generations of artists. The center hopes that the exhibition will encourage visitors to explore the rich artistic heritage of the Monadnock region and to discover the many talented artists who call it home.
The Keene Sentinel, for whom Ruth and James Ewing were long-time publishers, will be sponsoring the award ceremony once again this year.
If you are a past Ewing Arts Awards winner and are interested in participating in the exhibition, please contact Craig Stockwell or Susan Wadsworth. Works will be due at the Jaffrey Civic Center on May 8 or 9, and the show will be hung on May 9 and 10. The preview opening will be held on May 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the exhibition will run until June 17. Visitors can pick up works on June 19 or 20 from 1-4 p.m.
The Jaffrey Civic Center is usually open Wed-Fri 12-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have any ideas for performances or demonstrations.
