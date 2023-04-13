Alan Rumrill releases new book about our “Quiet Corner” here in New Hampshire

After 40 years working at the Cheshire County Historical Society, Alan Rumrill says every day is still different. From the collections of objects and paraphernalia that people bring through the door, to the various administrative duties he has as Executive Director. Over the course of his career Rumrill has published nine books, the most recent of which, Monadnock Originals: Colorful Characters From New Hampshire’s Quiet Corner, is a tribute to the bountiful history of New Hampshire’s “forgotten corner.”

38 years ago, in July of 1985, Rumrill began doing a radio program for WKBK in Keene. In that time, he estimates he’s done around 1500 radio broadcasts, some of which have been compiled in a previous book Monadnock Moments. Since then, he also began contributing to The Sentinel with similar stories of local history.

