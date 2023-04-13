Alan Rumrill releases new book about our “Quiet Corner” here in New Hampshire

After 40 years working at the Cheshire County Historical Society, Alan Rumrill says every day is still different. From the collections of objects and paraphernalia that people bring through the door, to the various administrative duties he has as Executive Director. Over the course of his career Rumrill has published nine books, the most recent of which, Monadnock Originals: Colorful Characters From New Hampshire’s Quiet Corner, is a tribute to the bountiful history of New Hampshire’s “forgotten corner.”
38 years ago, in July of 1985, Rumrill began doing a radio program for WKBK in Keene. In that time, he estimates he’s done around 1500 radio broadcasts, some of which have been compiled in a previous book Monadnock Moments. Since then, he also began contributing to The Sentinel with similar stories of local history.
Monadnock Originals contains stories from the radio program and the paper collected in book form for the first time. While some folks might not know that the Monadnock region has been called “the quiet corner” or “the forgotten corner,” residents of the region will certainly be familiar with the particular stillness living in the shadow of Mt. Monadnock imparts. Drawing from such a vast archive of previously published pieces, Rumrill focused on a wide array of stories of interesting characters. “I tried to get a variety, so they aren’t all the same type of story... It’s not a book of colonial stories. They have to be interesting, and often, a little unusual. People are often surprised by the unique stories from the past here in the Monadnock region.”
One of the more fantastical, unbelievable stories, the story of the Yankee spy, is one with a personal connection to Rumrill. Jonathan D. Hale was born in Stoddard in 1817 and eventually came to live in Tennessee. Marrying a rich heiress, he began construction on a mill town called Hales Mills, which thrived for a long time. When the civil war broke out, Hale, using his knowledge of southern geography, joined up with the union as a spy. For his troubles Hales Mills was burnt to the ground by southern raiders and then by the Klan after the war once rebuilding efforts had been underway. The story of the Yankee Spy is one that Rumrill started researching as a senior at Keene State College some forty odd years ago as a senior thesis project. Speaking on how he came to accumulate the information about such a fascinating figure, Rumrill reveals “I will tell you that he was my great great grandfather. He attempted to write his story. Kept a lot of his papers. But they were in a farmhouse in Stoddard. In the 50’s and 60’s people broke in and stole a lot of them. In the forty years that I’ve been here four of those collections have appeared in the public. They’ve gone into libraries or they’ve been purchased at auction by others and I’ve been able to track them down.”
Rumrill gives thanks to Jenna Carroll and his daughter, Jennifer, for their invaluable help. Carroll, the Director of Education at the Cheshire Historical Society. “She helped me with formatting some of the stories and getting them into a format that I could then use to edit and layout the book. Which was surprisingly time consuming.” Through the years Rumrill has been doing Monadnock Moments and contributing to the Sentinel; his daughter often helped find the details needed to complete a story. “She really enjoys doing the research, so she has helped me do research on a lot of these original articles… I often come across an idea as I’m going through the week and doing some other work and I go ‘that would be interesting as a Monadnock Moment or a Sentinel article if I could find the right details’ and my daughter finds those pieces. It’s like being a history detective.”
Monadnock Originals paints a rich portrait of life in the Monadnock region for those who settled here. Stories of espionage, and mundane trials of rural farm life sit side by side enriching an understanding of what it means to live and be from the Monadnock region. A book release event will be held at the Cheshire County Historical Society’s exhibit hall on April 15 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where those who wish can buy a copy and hear a couple of stories from the book.
