A Portrait of Wood and Light

October 7th marked the opening of “Wood & Light”, an exhibit painted by Local Artist Ricky McEachern.
Entitled as such for its celebration of longstanding manmade structures of New England’s history, the artwork provided includes the headliner “The Cute Red Building”, which honors the once-upon-a-time grocery store, where the gallery is located.
A native of Massachusetts, McEachern has traveled to expand his artistic talent and perspective, visiting places like Philadelphia, and most recently, Chicago before returning to Saxtons River.
“Part of my creative journey led me to live in a big city, I felt like it would help me progress as an artist,” McEachern said when asked why he chose Chicago, “It’s on the level of Los Angeles and New York, but much more efficient to get around. The population is more diverse and there were more artists in that area.”
Having spent much of his life in New England, McEachern originally went to school for engineering and after earning his degree, began taking art lessons, “I wanted to become a better painter,” he said,” and since I didn’t go to school for it, I needed to learn the rules and framework. I decided seminars and programs would be the next best thing.” To explain that he visited a number of sessions held by the Fine Arts in Boston and after completing those, he then went to Italy to study in a 6-week program held by the Florence Academy of Art.
“It was strict, like military boot camp strict,” McEachern explained. “But the structures there were magnificent. All of the buildings are 400 to 500 years old. The train station was the newest and it was built in the 60s or 70s.”
After settling down in his new home, McEachern began to explore the area and develop the pieces featured, many of which are Saxton River locales, like the wool pullery, a former hardware store, and even an Amoco gas station located in Winchester, NH. “As I was meeting people, I realized everything has a story,” McEachern said when asked what drew him to paint the abandoned or refurbished buildings. “Every structure was remembered by a different name with each new person I met.”
When asked if the change from city living to rural New England had any bearing on how he viewed these buildings, McEachern replied “I don’t think it affected my connection with the rustic nature of things, but these paintings are far brighter, and filled with more positivity than my Chicago Paintings.” He went on to describe that he used the same pallet with these pieces as he did in Chicago. “As a painter, especially with my brain, everything is planned out. So, when the pieces started to come out with more warmth and less of a moody vibe, I was surprised.”
McEachern also noted that the New England pieces made him feel like he was looking forward, instead of at a dark past, a tone that frequently shows up in some of the areas where he feels inspired: urban centers, historic properties, abandoned mills, and small-town Americana. “These are things that were once thoughtfully planned, constructed, and celebrated, but are now no longer used. I think that care and beauty still show through.”
Each of the paintings in McEachern’s collection is made with oil paint for their ease, or as he describes it, ‘traditional simplicity’, which meshes well with the key component of the artwork. It also adds to their quality and voice when speaking for these forgotten buildings of the old. His reasoning for using this medium? “There is no pressure, no clock ticking along like with acrylic and watercolor, which dry fast. Traditional approaches are the best sometimes and like with cooking, starting with can be simpler.”
Located at 26 Main Street in Saxtons River, Vt., the “Wood & Light gallery will be open from now until October 29th and can be viewed from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday through Sunday, or by request to the artist, who can be reached by viewing his website at https://www.rickymceachernartist.com.
There will also be a number of events coinciding with the exhibit: Guitarist Johnny O on October 15th, from 2-4 pm. A memory circle in collaboration with the Saxtons River Historical Society held on October 16th from 2-4 pm. And an Art and Poetry Open Mic event on October 23rd, from 2-4 pm.
