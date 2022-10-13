A Portrait of Wood and Light

October 7th marked the opening of “Wood & Light”, an exhibit painted by Local Artist Ricky McEachern.

Entitled as such for its celebration of longstanding manmade structures of New England’s history, the artwork provided includes the headliner “The Cute Red Building”, which honors the once-upon-a-time grocery store, where the gallery is located.

