A Portrait of Privacy

Jeanette Staley, American Red Fox

In light of many events over the past few months, Canal Street Art Gallery of Bellow Falls, VT has put together an exhibit entitled “Amendment XXIX: Right to Privacy.” The exhibit, opening on October 21st, features a collection of pieces created by artists like Clare Adams, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Corinne Greenhalgh, Yevette Hendler, Marcie Maynard, Roxy Rubell, and Jeanette Staley, and reflects their personal views on the subject matter.

“It is the culmination of events and seems like the type of thing that should be talked about,” said Michael Noyes of the Gallery, when asked what lead to opening such an exhibit. “Some of these artists were already working on pieces due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Others, who had never made political artwork, were inspired to do so as well.”

