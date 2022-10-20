A Portrait of Privacy

In light of many events over the past few months, Canal Street Art Gallery of Bellow Falls, VT has put together an exhibit entitled “Amendment XXIX: Right to Privacy.” The exhibit, opening on October 21st, features a collection of pieces created by artists like Clare Adams, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Corinne Greenhalgh, Yevette Hendler, Marcie Maynard, Roxy Rubell, and Jeanette Staley, and reflects their personal views on the subject matter.
“It is the culmination of events and seems like the type of thing that should be talked about,” said Michael Noyes of the Gallery, when asked what lead to opening such an exhibit. “Some of these artists were already working on pieces due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Others, who had never made political artwork, were inspired to do so as well.”
When asked to speak on the Gallery’s behalf about what privacy meant, Noyes continued, “Privacy is a right to the freedom to have your own choices in your private life and define what that means. In our world today, this is being overrun and redefined with new laws, each one bringing us further into this current state in which people are angry and fearful that they soon won’t be able to make their own choices.”
Three of the most well-known examples are Eisenstadt v. Baird (1971), Roe v. Wade (1972), and Lawrence v. Texas (2003).
First recognized by the Supreme Court in “Griswald v. Connecticut” (1965), the personal protections stated in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 9th amendments implied the “Right to Privacy” to any individual within the Constitution. This is despite the fact that the term ‘Privacy’ is not found within the text, or its amendments, in any form.
Now, modeled after a number of other amendments, the “Right to Privacy” would prevent the Government from making or enforcing any law that would restrict a person’s right to personal privacy and would require due process of law to deprive any citizens of this right.
With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade (1972), one of those famous cases of implied privacy, many people are left wondering the same thing:
“Does everybody, in all situations, at all times, have a right to privacy?” Nancy Fitz-Rapalje asked in a recent press release. One of her pieces, “Privacy Everywhere?” echoes that question, and will be featured within the exhibit.
Other pieces that will be on display include “There’s No Place Like Home” an archival pigment print by Yevette Hendlers, “What if Kavanaugh Could Conceive?” acrylic on canvas by Roxy Rubell, “American Red Fox” a collage, acrylic, watercolor, and graphite on board by Jeanette Staley. As well as many more.
The “Amendment XXIX: Right to Privacy” exhibit will be open to the public for viewing Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, through December 10th at the gallery’s 23 Canal Street location, in Bellows Falls, Vermont. For more information on the exhibit or the Gallery itself, visit canalstreetartgallery.com online or Email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.
