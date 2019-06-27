More than 35 years ago, in the early 1980s, Alan Steinberg joined 25 other clay artists for a meeting about establishing a collaborative pottery space. The idea of sharing studio costs was widely appealing until it came time to write the first check.
That’s when eight local potters stepped up and began renting the space that decades later Brattleboro Clayworks still utilizes as not only a joint venture for members, but as a base for a classroom, showroom and local outreach initiatives.
“We are the source for clay in the community and we play quite a role,” Steinberg said. “Of the original eight members, I am the only one still left.
“Generation after generation has come in and some have left, but our members run the place and contribute a great deal of work, so there is the feeling that this place really belongs to us. We give each other an opportunity to be creative and have that be fed by those around us.”
Sternberg shared how Clayworks began with eight private areas, one each for every potter to have his or her own space, plus common areas for activities such as glazing. Eventually, that shifted to more common areas and fewer individual nooks and today, Clayworks offers three different avenues for clay enthusiasts to utilize the space.
“A member will pay rent and is also responsible for a certain number of hours per month of upkeep that could be mixing glazes, or keeping the showroom open or mopping floors. Members also have to attend meetings,” Steinberg explained.
“Renters pay a higher fee, but don’t have to do work or attend meetings. They also do not have their work (displayed) in the showroom. Many do help out, though, because they enjoy it, and later a renter can apply to become a member.”
Brattleboro Clayworks is also the source for classes in pottery and special workshops. Currently, anyone who wishes to learn can sign up for pottery instruction on the wheel or in hand building. For those serious about working with clay, Clayworks makes pottery more accessible for both the hobbyist and the professional potter.
“If you wanted to set up by yourself, you would need a kiln, and a wheel, a slab-rolling machine, a ventilation system — and the list goes on and on,” Steinberg said. “Doing pottery is an expensive hobby, and a lot of the time the kiln is empty.”
For such a large, expensive piece of equipment, to have it sit idle is not cost-effective. That makes the kiln at Brattleboro Clayworks one of the major advantages to the shared space in that not only is the cost for a kiln not footed by any one person, but because it is a gas kiln, instead of one person having to stay and tend the kiln for 12 hours, the task is split into shifts.
Looking beyond just those involved in producing pottery, Brattleboro Clayworks is involved in community outreach through its contributions to both the Brattleboro First Friday Gallery Walk and an annual Empty Bowls Dinner. Empty Bowls, which started in the 1990s when a high school ceramics teacher and his students made over 100 bowls which they then sold to raise money for a local food pantry, now has groups all over the country working to create bowls.
“Every year we do ‘bowlerama’ where people come in and we give them clay and they have their first opportunity to work with clay and make a bowl,” Steinberg said. “For the folks who show up to bowlerama, I have a sense that we make a difference in their lives.
“From bowlerama, they might then buy a ticket for the dinner and then from there be on the list of volunteers to serve soup. The Brattleboro Empty Bowls raises over $12,000 and I think that says something about this area.”
Reaching back into the Clayworks space, Sternberg believes there is something emotional about the ability to have somewhere to go to that allows Clayworks members, renters and students to detach and get back to being a maker instead of a consumer.
“For me, it is rewarding to see the line of students and what they manage to do when they thought they couldn’t,” Steinberg said. “There is also being in the studio and while you are working not thinking about that fight with someone or that bill that needs to be paid and just working with the clay.”
Having the ability to come down and work has sustained Brattleboro Clayworks for 35-plus years and looking forward, although Sternberg says the future is up to the next generation at Clayworks, it surely will continue to shape and mold to meet the needs of local potters, from amateur to expert.
To learn more about Brattleboro Clayworks, including rental information and upcoming classes, visit brattleboroclayworks.com or facebook.com/brattleboroclayworks.