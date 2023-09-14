A New Page for Comic Boom

After nearly 16 years of business, November 1st will mark a full year for the expansion of Comic Boom. In the previous Fall, Cory Milotte and his team divided the venture between two storefronts – comics and gaming. Now, separated by a set of apartment steps, you’ll find the full-fledged comic store to your left, and the gaming store to your right.
What was the reason for the expansion? Space and growth.
“We had been here for fifteen years, trying to juggle the collection of comics and maintain space to support the gaming side of things. I mean at one point, we had 40-plus people in here for a huge Magic The Gathering release, and people were playing on top of the comic bins,” Cory laughed, “It was kind of awesome.”
He then went on to explain that despite that, space was becoming an issue, and the pandemic brought that to light. “Just like everyone, we were hit hard, and I had to find a way to keep the store afloat. That led me to increase our online sales, which meant filling up the gaming tables with products to sell on eBay.” Cory described that because of the lockdown, there was no in-house gaming, which worked out until the lockdown was lifted, “After that, we decided it was time for a change.”
He explained that the topic was being heavily discussed and when the storefront next door opened up, he jumped on the chance. “It was like it was meant to be! The place was a perfect fit for a comic bookstore; it had been recently painted, the lighting was great, and there was already a huge wall-lined bookshelf. Heck, the basement was perfectly suited to store comic boxes.”
After that, the move was quickly made, and the comic side of Comic Boom took hold.
Cory went on to talk about a few of the overall challenges, but when asked if he felt the move had been successful, he replied, “While the gaming half is still having the kinks worked out, the comics are moving great! You can see things way better, and the comics have proper displays. Before, a lot of stuff was put away in boxes,” he pointed out that there were no full boxes tucked anywhere in the store, “And now they aren’t!”
Digging into the gaming side of things, Cory talked about how the extra space has helped significantly. “We’re still trying to manage the space and figure out where things go, so as of right now, we’re mainly focusing on Magic and other card games.” He then mentioned that the newest MTG release had seen 26 people in the space, the most that they had since 2019.
“And it just keeps getting bigger. There’s this new game called Lorcana and it’s shaping up to be extremely promising.” For those who don’t know, Lorcana is the new Disney-inspired trading card game from publisher Ravensburger, which recently launched in August.
“It’s a lot like magic, but with you know, Disney characters. Which is great for those significant others that aren’t really into trading cards but want to have a taste.” Cory then mentioned that it’s been difficult to get supplies for the game, because of how popular it was from the jump. “I ordered way back in February and I was out basically the day of. The publishers even put out a new order the other day and it was sold out in about 5 minutes.”
To confirm the popularity of the game I asked Comic Boom regulars, Josh Vitullo and Ashley Castor, how they felt about the game. “I think it’s great, I’ve been trying to get her into Magic since we started dating, and now she loves it,” Vitullo said. Castor agreed and went on, “I mean it’s Disney, I love it and as an avid board gamer, it’s been pretty fun!”
The pair are even top players in the new Lorcana league that Cory and the team have started.
With the ultimate success of the expansion and the promise of new horizons, Cory had this to say on the topic of future endeavors, “I love to see people near each other again, playing games or discussing comics, it’s one of the reasons I started this place. But it’s a lot of work to keep the two places going, I pretty much eat, sleep, and run the store with my friends. So, I think this is where it should be for now.”
He did mention plans to introduce a small retro gaming area through the use of a preloaded gaming console and old EB Games/GameStop Demo monitor, but that’s about it. If you want to learn more about the store, the Lorcana league, or to get in on the MTG action, visit the store or their Facebook page.
