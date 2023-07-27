There are plenty of books about Bruce Springsteen, a notable number of which focus specifically on his fans. So why did Lorraine Mangione and Donna Luff decide to write another one? Because, until the June 2023 publication of Mary Climbs In, there has been no deep dive into the women who love The Boss.
According to Mangione, who, on top of being a Springsteen scholar, is a nearly life-long fan who has been to “probably 40” of his shows, “there is a lot of intense male energy at Springsteen concerts.” She goes on to clarify, “I’ve never really had any negative encounters with guys, but you can almost feel them taking over.” In the same way, male fandom has dominated the Springsteen conversation. Daniel Cavicchi’s 1998 book Tramps Like Us is all about Springsteen fans, “but even in that [book] he says women hadn’t been looked at as much as men,” Mangione says. She mentions a potentially apocryphal anecdote that Springsteen himself once asked, “How come Jackson Browne has so many women fans and I have mostly men?”
Mangione, currently a professor and director of practica at Antioch University New England, has a degree in psychology, but she’s always been into the arts. “I’ll often bring a song – sometimes Bruce, sometimes someone else – into a workshop or group therapy I’m doing,” she explains. This combination of interests eventually led her to attend the Bruce Springsteen Symposium at Monmouth College in New Jersey, both as a guest and an expert presenter, for multiple years. (“No, Bruce never showed up,” she confirms.) It was there, amongst other “like-minded Bruce nerds” who wanted to examine his cultural impact, that the seeds for Mary Climbs In were sowed. Separate from the symposium, Mangione and her future co-author, Donna Luff, both volunteered to review a movie about Springsteen fans for BOSS (that’s The Biannual Online-Journal of Springsteen Studies); rather than picking one of them to write it, the publication asked them to team up. They enjoyed writing together, and also both were eager to shed more light on Springsteen’s women fans.
Mangione notes that there is an entire subset of academic work that focuses on the study of fandom, but she finds that the field’s perception of women fans is often snarky and unserious. “[A woman’s fandom] has to be all about sexuality or romance or love,” she explains. “I’m sure there’s some of that [with Springsteen’s fans]. I’m not against that, but it didn’t fit with what [Donna and I] felt.” So, in 2015, the pair decided to send out a survey to women Springsteen fans, in hopes that they’d get enough content to put together a scholarly article on the topic. “We thought, if we get 100 responses, that’s great,” Mangione recalls. By the end of the week, they had over 1,000 responses to their mostly open-ended questions – plenty of intel for a whole book. (One that took several years to write, so they sent out another survey “a few years into the pandemic” to get updated responses. That time, they got 600 more.)
“You know the song ‘Dancing in the Dark’?” Mangione asks. “[Springsteen] has this line in it where he says, ‘I’m sick of sitting around here trying to write this book.’” It’s apropos to how she’s feeling after years of writing, but she’s thrilled with how it came out. Although there’s plenty of Mangione’s psychological expertise throughout the book, this is not a psychology textbook. “[Luff] is not a psychologist,” Mangione says. “It was good to have her because she could say, ‘An ordinary person isn’t going to know what you’re talking about.’”
The title, Mary Climbs In, is a reference to Springsteen’s 1975 hit “Thunder Road,” a song Mangione considers a masterpiece. In it, “he’s trying to get Mary to come in the car with him and head off on a life of adventure,” Mangione explains. She compares the experience of the fictional Mary to real-life women who decided to board the “Springsteen fan bus” for life.
They might all be on the same fan bus but the experiences of the women from around the world who responded to Mangione and Luff’s survey range widely. The answers that resonated with Mangione the most were, naturally, the ones that hinted at a psychological comfort Springsteen’s music provided for the fans, even if the albums aren’t exactly feminist manifestos. “I like this fact that some people could say, ‘Yeah, he says these kinds of things that aren’t so great, but, you know, I love him,’” she explains with a chuckle.
Each chapter of the book dives deeper into that nuance, exploring a different aspect of the fandom, leading the reader “on a narrative arc through Springsteen fandom and universal human processes and situations,” as the book’s introduction explains. It’s a quick, fascinating read that touches on every aspect of fandom, from “Springsteen As Friend or Family Member” (chapter 4) which examines why so many people feel he’s just a “regular guy” despite being a massive superstar to “Twenty-First-Century Legacy,” (chapter 8) which explores “what can be learned from younger fans … regarding what might carry into the future, as both Springsteen and his bedrock baby boomer fan base age.”
As for Mangione, her journey on the Springsteen fan bus continues: She recently went to Italy for a concert, the furthest she’s traveled so far to see him play. “I’ve gone every time he does a tour, sometimes more than once,” she says, matter of factly. “For this tour, I’ll end up seeing him play three times, and that feels fine to me.”
