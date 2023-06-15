Burrowed deep in the charming dips and curves of Alstead, New Hampshire, lies the home of Randy Miller. The musician, now celebrating 50 years since stepping across the town border, is commemorating the milestone, by embarking on a musical endeavor of epic proportions - with the release of his new album.
The project, aptly titled “Music from Mill Hollow,” is a culmination of Miller’s lifelong passion for traditional music. Trained in fiddle, piano, and accordion, Miller has played at countless contradances and Irish sessions for over half a century. With so many gigs under his belt, it’s safe to say that Miller’s musical journey has been one of exploration, creativity, and relentless dedication.
But this isn’t Miller’s first foray into the world of album making; his previous work, “The Joy of My Life,” featured live recordings from across the country, showcasing his band’s brilliant talent.
Now, he delves into his own compositions, presenting a collection of 43 original tracks that have been methodically crafted throughout the years.
“In the summer of 2022, at home with extra time on my hands (thanks to Covid), I leafed through a pile of sheet music looking for some new tunes to learn. In that pile I uncovered quite a few tunes I’d composed myself, over several decades, but never recorded. That’s when this project was born” Miller said on his Kickstarter page.
“Music from Mill Hollow,” comprised of 43 tunes in 38 tracks, brings Miller’s original pieces to life through a masterful mixture of fiddle, piano, and accordion. Each track travels between lively reels and jigs to wistful waltzes and soul-stirring airs, showcasing many of the diverse influences that have forged Miller’s personal tone.
When listening you’ll find elements of Appalachian old-time mountain music, Irish fiddle traditions, Scottish and Cape Breton styles, and even the Baroque influences of 19th-century New England fiddle woven in. The result is a harmonious fusion of sounds that resonate with both seasoned musicians and eager learners alike.
“I had the good fortune to have some extraordinary performers listen to early tracks of the album and provide advance reviews,” Miller wrote, mentioning that Séamus Maguire, an accomplished fiddler from Ireland, described his sound as “honest and soulful,” transporting listeners to a bygone era of traditional Irish music.
But Miller’s talent extends beyond the melodies themselves. The album comes with a companion book - illustrated with 40 images of his original wood engravings, the piece serves as a visual testament to his artistic prowess.
Miller’s book also includes detailed notes for each track, offering fans a glimpse into the man by sharing his inspiration and stories. Alongside the sheet music and chords, readers are treated to a foreword by esteemed New Hampshire fiddler Jack Perron. There are also vintage photos from music sessions and dances dating back to the 1970s that adorn the pages, providing a nostalgic glimpse into the rich history of the Mill Hollow area.
With so much jammed into the release, “Music from Mill Hollow” has become more than just a personal achievement for Randy Miller - it is a testament to the ability of music to endure, and the boundless creation that springs forth from a lifelong devotion to one’s craft.
With his album and book, Miller invites us to join him on a melodic journey, traversing the landscapes of New Hampshire and immersing ourselves in the magic of his original fiddle tunes. Let us embrace this musical legacy and celebrate the rich tapestry of sounds that have flourished in the heart of Mill Hollow.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.