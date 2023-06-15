Burrowed deep in the charming dips and curves of Alstead, New Hampshire, lies the home of Randy Miller. The musician, now celebrating 50 years since stepping across the town border, is commemorating the milestone, by embarking on a musical endeavor of epic proportions - with the release of his new album.

The project, aptly titled “Music from Mill Hollow,” is a culmination of Miller’s lifelong passion for traditional music. Trained in fiddle, piano, and accordion, Miller has played at countless contradances and Irish sessions for over half a century. With so many gigs under his belt, it’s safe to say that Miller’s musical journey has been one of exploration, creativity, and relentless dedication.

Tags


-

-
-

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.