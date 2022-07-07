A Local Art & Garden Tour in Jaffrey!

Summer is in full bloom and the personal gardens within our community are flourishing, and the town of Jaffrey will combine those sights with a touch of local art this weekend.
On Saturday, July 9th, The Jaffrey Civic Center will be hosting its first annual Art and Garden Tour, with a rain date set for the following weekend of July 16th. The event will start at 10 a.m., end at 2 p.m., and be followed by a Wet Paint sale and reception at 4:30 p.m.. To purchase tickets, you may call the Civic Center at (603)523-6527 or visit the Civic Center at its home address: 40 Main Street, Jaffrey NH.
When contacted and asked about the goal for the event, Executive Director Rebecca Fredrickson replied “We are hopeful the event takes off and becomes another way for artists to be connected with the community and be able to share their art.”
Founded in 1966, the Civic Center’s mission statement “to provide and sustain a public venue where people of the Monadnock region can pursue artistic, educational, and civic activities” is put into high gear with this double feature tour. To accomplish this, the members of the Civic Center worked hard to reach out and draft several local artists and gardeners to their roster, many of which call the town of Jaffrey home. Others will be visitors from surrounding towns within the Monadnock region.
Some of the local talents that will be attending the event from the town of Jaffrey are sculptor and painter, Barbara Danser, followed by Ann Sawyer, and Sally Keller, who both specialize in watercolor. Other artists will include oil painters Mary Iselin, Phil Bean, and Anne Murray, from Marlborough, Milford, and Rindge, respectively. Pastel artist, Maryann Mullet, will also be featured. Her peony piece accompanies this article.
At the event, the Civic Center will be providing attendees with a goodie bag of various items. This includes a voucher to the local Café and a map of the area, which details the runway of gardens on display. By following the map, tourgoers can look forward to seeing a handful of vegetable gardens as well as all manner of flora; Shasta Daisies, Beebalm Sage, Coneflower, and Petunias, just to name a few.
“Mother Nature plans my barnyard gardens,” gardener and aforementioned artist, Ann Sawyer said. She then continued to list off a number of wild plants, such as daisies, buttercups, asters, and their blossoming catalpa trees. Any local ecologist can rest assured that Goldenrod was included on that list, for the Honeybee population of course. They also mentioned that their harvest relies heavily on the local fauna (rabbits, chipmunks, and woodchucks, oh my!) being kept at bay by the solar fences and humane repellents in use.
Along with the Civic Center’s ongoing effort to spread the word about the event, help was recruited in the form of members of the community. Many organizations and businesses such as the Optimist Café, Team Jaffrey, and the Monadnock Garden Club helped support the Civic Center in organizing the event. This backing included vouchers to the Café for ticket purchasers, information distribution from the Garden Club, and signage from Team Jaffrey, which the Center is still in need of volunteers to distribute.
When asked if there were anything she wished to add, Executive Director Rebecca Fredrickson stated “On behalf of the Jaffrey Civic Center, we wish to extend its utmost gratitude to those involved.”
For more information on tickets or to see what you can do to volunteer for signage distribution, visit the Jaffrey Civic Center at jaffreyciviccenter.com.
