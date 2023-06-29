A Call to All Woodworkers

Do you have an eye for carving the perfect wooden cane? Maybe you can turn a chunk of hardwood into a masterpiece. Or maybe you just like putting simple little birdhouses together. Then there is great news for you - The Guild of New Hampshire Woodworkers, a Nonprofit organization, will be sparking off its first annual New England Woodworking Competition!
With an invite to seasoned professionals and passionate amateurs alike, the Guild is inviting folks of all experience levels to showcase their work and participate in the competition. Focused on 11 categories, each participant will be judged on their remarkable craftsmanship, creativity, and ability.
Event Chair, Elliot Savitzky, has expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The show provides an opportunity for woodworkers to display and discuss their craft while allowing the community to witness the best in high-quality woodworking design and construction from across the region.”
“The exhibited pieces will predominantly feature wood, including furniture, turned bowls and vases, lamps, boxes, carvings, and more. Craftsmen of all levels, from beginners to the advanced, are invited to participate.”
Now let’s talk a bit about the Guild itself.
Established in 1990, The Woodworkers Guild is dedicated to educating and supporting individuals interested in all forms of woodworking. They span over 700 members, with experience ranging from beginners to expert artisans. An incredible resource for everyone in the field, the Guild offers a platform for sharing knowledge, skills, and experiences.
Through various forms of activities, such as meetings, lectures, demonstrations, video libraries, and publications, the Guild strives to unite the New Hampshire woodworking community with like-minded folk. As well as making the craft readily available to the public.
Sure to be a landmark event for the region, the competition will also pay homage to the rich history of furniture and cabinetmakers within the state, a list that dates back to the 1600s. To ensure the highest level of expertise and integrity, three esteemed members of the New Hampshire Furniture Masters, Owain Harris, David Lamb, and Garrett Hack, will serve as judges. Their experience and discerning eye will contribute to the fair and impartial evaluation of the entries.
Savitzky reassures potential participants, stating, “Don’t hesitate to enter! We have numerous cash and merchandise prizes to offer, and your entry doesn’t have to be specifically created for this event. It could be a piece you made years ago. This competition is all about the experience of connecting with like-minded individuals who are passionate about sharing their hard work. We welcome both professional and amateur woodworkers, as well as emerging artists at any skill level.”
The competition will feature acclaimed furniture maker Dan Faia as the keynote speaker, and Tom McLaughlin, a renowned figure in the woodworking community, will be the Emcee for the evening.
This exciting event will take place Saturday, October 21, 2023, and be sure to arrive early as doors open at 5 pm. The award ceremony will commence at 7 pm, where exceptional woodworkers will be recognized for their outstanding contributions. The event will take place at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center & Planetarium, located at 31 College Drive, Concord, NH.
Interested participants can register for the competition and purchase tickets through the Guild’s official website at gnhw.org/register. Early registration is encouraged to secure a spot in this highly anticipated event.
Tickets are available for $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in delectable hors d’oeuvres and enjoy a cash bar. Additionally, the Planetarium will be open for two half-hour shows from 6-7 pm, providing a captivating experience for visitors.
