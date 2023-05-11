Two Stoddard, NH artists with long creative careers will display their artwork at the Hancock Town Library May 6 – June 14. Richard Whitney, PhD.H, and Sandy Sherman will pair their unique styles for the exhibition, complementing each other with their shared skills of realism.
Whitney has loved making art since early childhood and is especially fascinated by people’s faces. “When I paint a portrait, I want that person to look so alive that you get a sense of their character and interests.” He has lived in the Monadnock region for over 70 years and has painted several hundred paintings of the landscape and people of this area. Town and Country magazine named him as one of the top dozen portrait painters in America, and he has won over 50 regional and national awards. He has painted nearly 400 portraits including numerous CEOs of industries, presidents of universities, as well as family and individual portraits. A retrospective exhibition of his work was compiled in the form of a book The Art of Richard Whitney.
Sherman, a native of New Hampshire, has been painting since 1980. Her forte is still life painting, featuring unusual objects with interesting effects of light and color. Irony, whimsy, and fun pervade many of her canvases. In 2017, Sherman was honored with an Ewing Arts Award. She taught 9th grade Art at Hawthorne Academy in Antrim and has also tutored private students. Her paintings have been shown in galleries in Boston, New York and Atlanta.
Exhibits can be viewed in the Daniels Room of the Hancock Library during regular library hours: Mon. and Wed. 2-6 pm; Tues. and Thur. 10 am-7 pm; and Sat. 10 am-4 pm. Call the library (603-525-4411) before your visit to ensure no special events are scheduled at that time.
