Bullet Journaling Craze

Bullet journaling has gained much recognition over the last decade, and rightfully so! For those who aren’t familiar with the term, a “bullet journal” is a creative way to stay organized while also expressing artistic freedom and originality. Anyone can do it — students and adults all over the country — find it’s a great way to put passing thoughts or gentle reminders on paper with a bit of a fun twist to it.
The name “bullet journal” comes from the use of abbreviated bullet points to log the information, but it also partially comes from the gridded dots instead of lines that bullet journals typically come with.
Bullet journaling can seem overwhelming at first, especially when looking into it on the web. Millions of images show organized, creative, artistic versions of bullet journals — those who consider themselves less artistic might not feel as motivated to jump in. However, that particular feature of bullet journaling is what makes it so different from other forms of artistic expression — the bullet journal is specific to the person who’s writing it, so it can be any level of artistic… as creative or colorful as they’d like!
What makes bullet journaling different than regular journaling? Bullet journals help to externalize the looming and overwhelming thoughts, ultimately giving the mind a chance to think and concentrate better. The layout of bullet journals is different than that of a regular journal, as they are typically made up of:
An index — a table of contents that gives the writer an idea of where different topics and information will be found;
Rapid logging — a system of symbols, such as asterisks, dashes, bullet points, etc. The symbols are identified in a key; the writer will typically put this at the beginning of the journal;
Logs (or “spreads”) — another word for a to-do list, generally organized by time (daily, weekly, monthly and future logs);
Collections — these make up most of the bullet journal, organized via content (mood trackers, diet, restaurants to try, recipes to make, books to read, fitness workouts that work best, etc.) The possibilities are endless;
Migration — another term for updating old to-do lists as time goes on. This usually refers to tasks that weren’t completed the week/month/year before. This helps the writer stay productive and on top of said tasks, prioritizing what they want and placing less important or prioritized tasks on hold. Migration can also refer to moving over to a new notebook.
The styles of bullet journals vary — it mostly depends on the writer’s personal style and preference. Some bullet journals are minimalistic, made up with simple lists written by single colored pens. Others get more creative, with different colored markers, rulers, stickers, post-it notes, etc. — the user can really personalize the journal to their specific liking.
Not only are bullet journals great for school and work organization, they also serve great purpose as an outlet for those who struggle with mental health issues. Writers can track their mood swings and mental health triggers, regulate meditation techniques and find what works best and what doesn’t, as well as setting positive goals for the future. Bullet journals serve as a great outlet to de-clutter the mind; many who suffer from ADHD, depression or and anxiety use bullet journals as a way to decompress and reorganize the sometimes overwhelming thoughts in their heads.
Although the online presence of bullet journaling has certainly gained traction over the last handful of years, most recommend sticking to handwritten, physical bullet journals. Not only does a physical bullet journal give the user some time away from the all-encompassing screens that have seemingly taken over everyone’s lives these days, but physically writing things down helps the brain retain information better and signals to it what is most important to remember. Bullet journals are also a great way to remember important tasks and are great for self-reflection; looking back on some of the completed life accomplishments will only motivate the writer to envision and strive to complete more.
When starting a bullet journal for the first time, it is important to let go of the idea that the first journal will be perfect. Make mistakes, try different methods, personalize the journal in whatever ways feel necessary. Like any hobby or goal, it is important to spend some time on the journal — whether it’s 15 minutes a day or one day a week, setting time aside to relax and get the myriad of unorganized thoughts out onto a piece of paper will make a world of difference. Finding some peace and organization in today’s uncertainty is a great way to start tackling the 2020 blues.