Come for the LEGOs, stay for the art. Or come for the art and stay for the LEGOs. Either way, the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center would be happy to see you this month.
Creators of all ages who designed and built their own original LEGO sculptures will display them as part of the museum’s 13th annual LEGO contest and exhibit this week, Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16. An awards ceremony will be held this Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.
According to Danny Lichtenfeld, director of the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center (BMAC), the event was inspired by his son, who was then 6 years old.
“I was spending a lot of time gauging things he was interested in,” he said. “He was into LEGOs. We [BMAC staff] were also talking about how to get more kids and families into the museum. We thought a friendly LEGO contest would be a good fit.”
People that first year weren’t required to register; they could just show up at the museum with their sculptures two days before the exhibit.
“When you do something new it hinges on community participation,” Lichtenfeld said. “We had no idea what response we’d have; we were nervous.”
He and his son were “frantically making LEGO sculptures,” he said, to add to the final tally and ensure there were enough to constitute an exhibit.
“We contacted our friends and parents,” he said. “It turned out to be a huge hit.”
Since the start of the contest/exhibit, there have been between 100 and 150 entries. The museum displays every last one. People of all ages, including adults, participate but Lichtenfeld said the majority of entrants have been in the 7- to-12-year-old category.
The exhibit is set up like it would be in any art museum, displayed with labels. Children who participate often bring their parents and grandparents to take a look and take photos.
“It makes [the museum] a more friendly, accessible place,” Lichenfeld said. “It’s grown into this really great thing — it’s sort of a signature event for us. For a lot of people in the region, it’s their only engagement with the museum. Some maybe aren’t interested in contemporary art but their kids do LEGOs.”
Founded in 1972, BMAC presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings and other public programs.
Family-friendly programming has included Glasstastic, a program in which the museum invites children in grades K-6 (anywhere, not just locally) to create and draw imaginary creatures; a selection of them were turned into glass sculptures by artists from throughout New England. An annual Domino Toppling Extravaganza is another BMAC program.
At the LEGO contest, a panel of judges will award prizes based on creativity and craftsmanship in six age groups: preschool, grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, adult and adult/child collaborations. Other prizes will be awarded at the judges’ discretion, and every contestant will receive a personalized certificate of participation.
Entries from past years have included a replica of the museum, an amusement park, a model of Brattleboro’s Harris Hill ski jump, and a working pinball machine.
“For a lot of kids, LEGOs unlock creativity in a way that other art forms don’t,” Lichtenfeld said. “These kids don’t think of themselves as artists. They are also budding engineers. It’s an interesting overlap.”
The museum, located at Union Station (at the intersection of Main Street and Routes 119 and 142), will display every entry submitted to the contest. The LEGO creations will be on view from Friday, Nov. 13, to Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is pay-as-you-wish, with advance registration of parties available at brattleboromuseum.org/visit. Walk-ins are also accepted. Masks and social distancing are required.
For more information, call (802) 257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org.