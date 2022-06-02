With fairly easy rolling terrain, interesting natural features and a river, the Bruce Edes Memorial Forest makes an ideal hike for families with kids.
Earlier this spring, on a bright day with the temperature in the high 50s, I visited this 35-acre town property dedicated to a lifelong Bennington resident, Bruce Edes.
I started at the kiosk in the parking lot. Maps are available in a display box along with an area guide (booklet) to Antrim and Bennington. My route followed the white and blue trails and took about an hour to complete which included time to examine huge glacial erratics and take in views of the Contoocook River along the way.
The trail is marked by the Native American four winds symbol. The circle represents the circle of life, and the four lines symbolize the four cardinal directions: north, east, south, and west .. and the four seasons.
I began by walking along side railroad tracks in a northerly direction, and almost immediately came to a bench. Here I took a seat and watched the Contoocook River spill over a dam and rock ledge. There was also a good view of bulky Crotched Mountain in the distance.
Continuing my hike, a few minutes later I turned (right) onto the Blue trail, which descends through a hemlock woods along the Contoocook River with numerous vantage points along the way.
The name Contoocook comes from the Pennacook word meaning “place of the river near pines.” Beginning in Rindge, the river flows in a north-northeasterly direction for 71 miles to Concord where it empties into the Merrimack River. Seven archaeological sites have been recorded along the river profiling the Pennacook people’s lifestyle.
After walking past another bench, I continued on the pine needle-softened trail which moved under power lines. On this morning, the only sounds I heard were natural - bird voices and the gurgle of the flowing river.
The trail continued though a gap in a stone wall then swung away from the water and moved up an embankment. Soon I reached another dam.
Fifteen minutes from the beginning of the hike, I arrived back at the railroad tracks. Crossing the tracks, I followed the white trail back into the woods.
After passing a junction (left) for the yellow trail, I saw the Monadnock Paper Mills, attractive brick structures on the banks of the river. Monadnock Paper Mills is the oldest continuously operating paper mill in the United States, beginning in 1819.The manufacture of paper has been the main industry of Bennington but at one time cutlery was manufactured extensively here.
The trail continued past more great river views as the white water churned and dropped over ledge. Taking a moment to walk down to the riverbank, I examined the intricate pattern of green mosses covering the rocks, running my hand over them to feel the spongy texture.
After crossing a plank bridge, I came to an enormous glacial erratic, a large rock transported by ice. The size of the huge rock took me by surprise. Erratics are positioned in places that cannot be explained by an ordinary transport of water. They are also composed of a different rock type than the underlying bedrock.
The next section of the hike continued up a hill side forest. If you’re with children take stops for rest and snacking. Discourage them from running on the trail.
The trail moved past more giant boulders and towering white pines. Most of the trees on the 35-acre property are white pines and hemlock. But there are also yellow birch, red oak, spruce, red maple, beech, alder and iron wood.
A squirrel scampered across the trail. Looking at my feet, I noticed a cluster of cones scattered on the ground. Some were white pine cones that grow up to eight inches in length. Others were tiny, three-quarter of an inch hemlock cones. The Eastern hemlock produces a great many seeds; its small, reddish-brown cones cover the tree from the nodding top to the lowest branches. Its seeds are so tiny that as many as several thousand go into a pound.
Soon another nature treat presented itself on the forest floor: Canada mayflower with its egg-shaped leaves pointed at the tip poking up from the ground and moss-covered rocks. Later, a spike of white flowers will show on a single stem followed by a cluster of berries.
After walking past a junction for the red trail (left) I continued uphill on the white trail which threaded through a jumble of boulders. As I started downhill, I heard the sound of flowing water and saw the first waterfall dam site. Soon I was back at the railroad tracks. A right turn and short walk brought me back to the parking lot.
To get to the Bruce Edes Memorial Forest from Keene, drive on Route 101 east to Peterborough. From Peterborough, take Route 202 east until you come to the junction of Routes 31/47. Turn right and continue for 0.2 mile to the parking lot adjacent to a white VFW building. Dogs are allowed on the trail but must be leashed.
An EMT and lover of the outdoors, Bruce Edes was a Bennington resident who made the town a better place to live in by holding many positions with community groups and town government. He was also the property manager for the Monadnock Paper Mill grounds for 30 years.