For a man whose mind is constantly running with new ideas, Bruce Blanchette doesn’t limit himself to just 3D relief sculptures. From reconstructing and renovating buildings and studios, drawing, teaching, photography and more, he says being eclectic keeps his ideas unique and unpredictable.
This 77-year old retired teacher, of Walpole, has his own studio — Studio 8 — named for his eighth studio; coincidentally, his house number is eight too. With a Master’s in Fine Arts and a Bachelor’s in Science in art education, Blanchette taught for 20 years, beginning in New York before moving to Keene in 1972. He taught locally at Hinsdale High School, where he met his wife, Karen, who he calls his muse, as he attributes most of his motivation to her.
“She keeps me going,” he said.
He also taught at Monadnock High School before he began teaching at Keene State College.
Blanchette owned Gemini Graphics in Keene for 12 years before selling it. He was also a coordinator of packaging graphics at Smiths Medical before he retired in 2008, when he began focusing all of his efforts on his artwork. He’s found since retiring and dedicating more time to his artwork that he has had a lot more success, receiving a Juror’s Choice Award in 2017 at the AVA Gallery and Art Center’s Juried Summer Exhibition, as well as Best in Show in 2017 for the Biennial Regional Jurors Choice Exhibition at Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery at Keene State.
Over the years, Blanchette has found he is a hands-on type of guy. Though he has used many different art forms, he was drawn to creating sculptures. He said he likes to use less traditional materials to create his works — he’s found most of his industrial materials at lumber yards and hardware stores, and has even used some things he finds in and around his house. In his younger years, he enjoyed exploring with lights and neons. He has even gone the distance and created big heavy projects using timbers and concrete. Blanchette said he enjoys playing with materials and considers himself a mixed media artist; through the years has found that styrofoam is much easier for relief wall-mounted artwork, as it makes hanging and selling much less complicated.
When he is not busy creating art of his own, Blanchette has been running drawing workshops for at least 10 years. Most participants are friends, peers and retired educators.
“When you retire, you’re in a whole different experience,” he explained. “You’re not in a place where you’re meeting other people, you’re home a lot. This has been an opportunity to get together in my studio, drink some coffee or tea — my wife would make some cookies to go with it — and it would become a nice three-hour session.”
When the pandemic first hit, Blanchette began a weekly drawing exhibition for students of his workshop to be able to share their work. The weekly exhibitions were not only a good way for people to share their works, it was also a nice opportunity to see each other’s drawings — something they didn’t necessarily take the time to do when they were busy drawing in his studio. He found it was a great way for people to keep motivated and stay connected during a time when there wasn’t much else going on.
With most of Blanchette’s work, he maintains that he never goes into it with a specific mindset. He lets his work grow on him and he changes it as he goes. He quips that sometimes when people look through his art in search of a theme, drawing is probably the only consistent aspect of his artwork. Blanchette has been drawing for 45 years; he says his artwork can vary so much but that his drawings have always followed the same path.
With 45 years of drawings and crates of artwork stored away in his house and studio, Blanchette decided to use some of this downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to archive and catalog all of his artwork. He has been numbering, photographing and putting it all into a searchable database. It’s not always something artists take the time to do, he noted, but he feels it’s important in this line of work — especially as they get older — to help keep track of all of their works and keep things organized for future generations to enjoy.
“I’m looking back at my life and seeing all the things I have done,” Blanchette said. “It’s sort of like looking back at a family album. It’s been kind of fun and interesting.”