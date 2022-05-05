Brookfield Farm in Walpole... it’s all about Sustainability

Brookfield Farm is an organic dairy farm located in Walpole.
Christian and Holly Gowdy started their farm in 1995. They are first generation farmers who grew up in Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4H and their families enabled them to go to agricultural colleges where they found each other and decided that partnering on a farm would be a great way to raise a family. They purchased their first cows on their honeymoon, and decided to start their farm in Walpole, as Christian had family ties in Cheshire County.
They now have about 40 certified organic cows that they raise on their farmland without the use of pesticides, herbicides, synthetic hormones, antibiotics or GMOs. The milk from their cows gets shipped to Organic Valley and it ends up going into Stonyfield Yogurt.
“Because we are certified organic here, our mission is to try our best to take care of the land because it’s the land that produces the feed that takes care of feeding our animals. It’s a great cycle. We’re a part of a cycle of life that produces milk and nutritious food for consumers,” Holly Gowdy said.
To help in taking care of the land the farm uses windrow composting to help turn their cow’s manure into nutrient rich compost for their fields.
Windrow composting is a type of composting that involves forming piles of organic matter into long rows. The size of the piles can vary anywhere from four to eight feet tall and 14 to 16 feet wide.
There are other ways to compost cow manure by using facilities that have roofs and sidewalls or slurry lagoons, but the windrow method doesn’t require building any structures.
The Gowdys collect the cow’s manure daily and add it to the windrow piles. “My husband adds to the length of it every day and it builds up and sits in the long piles over the course of the winter until we need to spread it to add nutrients to our soil,” explained Gowdy.
“This process allows the microorganisms to find their way into the manure. Things like red wiggly worms and all the good bugs that you want to break the manure down, assist in the compost process so it doesn’t go out on field green, which is considered a ‘hot manure’ that would burn your grasses. When you spread that on the field, you’re adding basic elements like nitrogen and other chemicals that are naturally made in the cow manure that are good for grasses but you’re also adding organic matter and organisms that help break the soil up and add nutrient value to the pasture land and the hay fields.”
In a perfect situation when the climate is right, the farm is able to grow enough hay and forage to feed their cows without having to outsource any additional feed. They are always hopeful for that perfect scenario but know that it’s not always possible. “Last year we had heavy, heavy rains in July and August and we were unable to make dry hay to feed the cows. We ended up buying some dry hay bales from a farmer in New York state,” said Gowdy.
In the past Brookfield Farm has sold the compost they produce, but they are currently keeping it all to use on some fields they are trying to bring back into better production. Gowdy is hopeful they will be able to return to selling it in the future when they no longer need it.
Aside from producing milk, Brookfield Farm also sells organic meats from their farm. They will be selling ground beef and steak at the Keene Farmers Market this summer. They also sell their products at Pete’s Farm Stand in Walpole, or you can go to their farm to purchase their organic meat directly from them.
Brookfield Farm is located at 460 Old Drewsville Road in Walpole. For more information: 603-445-5104; cdgowdyco@gmail.com; brookfieldorganic.com.