  • Brew Tour destinations will each feature different perks exclusively for ticket holders…
  • Branch and Blade Brewing (Keene): $1 from the first pint will be donated to the Historical Society of Cheshire County
  • Brewtopia (Keene): 15 percent off for Brew Tour visitors (a one-time offer)
  • Brewers of Nye Hill Farm (Roxbury): signature pint glass with a donation (of any amount) to the Hundred Nights Shelter
  • Copper Cannon Distillery (West Chesterfield): $5 tours and tastings (a $7 value)
  • Elm City Brewing (Keene): free pint glass and stickers
  • Frogg Brewing (Marlborough): $10 for all Frogg’s t-shirts
  • Granite Roots Brewing (Troy): 10 percent off all beer pours
  • Great North Aleworks (Manchester): 50 percent off a flight or pint (one per ticket holder)
  • Henniker Brewing Company (Henniker): 25 percent off a Wyman Tavern flight of three beers
  • Luca’s Mediterranean Café (Keene): $2 off all local beers
  • Monadnock Food Co-op (Keene): giveaways throughout the month (visit monadnockfood.coop/co-op-updates/brew)
  • Outlaw Brewing Company (Winchester): two 4-ounce samplers (one per ticket holder)
  • Smuttynose Brewing Company (Hampton): free pint glass and sticker
  • West LA Beer Company (Swanzey): 50 percent off the first beer