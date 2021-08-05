Brew Fest Returns to the Wyman Tavern on August 7

For 26 years, Anthony and Fenella Levick have owned Monadnock Berries in Troy, New Hampshire where they grow blueberries, raspberries, currants, and gooseberries. In 2015, they started up a brewery at their garden center on Route 12. The brewery idea was hatched with David Morse, a retired chemist from Markem- Image, when they decided to brew beer together using fresh farm fruit. Today, the greenhouses from the garden center have become part of a 5,000 square-foot beer garden with a stage for music and five plastic domes for dining.
When the Levicks opened the brewery, they had the good fortune of winning the “People’s Choice” award at the first annual Wyman Tavern Brew Fest, and then they were well on their way. Today, Granite Roots Brewing sells craft beers to 90 locations in New Hampshire, and their beer garden sees as many as 100 guests on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday when music is playing.
Anthony Levick remembers that they won the People’s Choice award with an English-type brown ale named “Velvety Antlers”, evocative of the brown velvety foam when the ale is poured. Levick says it had “a very smooth , nutty flavor with notes of toasted malt, toffee, and caramel.” He still brews Velvety Antlers, and Granite Roots continues to be one of the brewers at the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest, which is scheduled for August 7 on the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern on Main Street in Keene.
Another past winner of the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest People’s Choice award is the Brewers of Nye Hill Farm. To visit Nye Hill Farm in Roxbury, New Hampshire is to set foot in an environment that is well stewarded. The farm serves as a refuge for animals that might have been neglected or abandoned and now have an opportunity to live out their days with dignity and comfort. The food on the farm is grown to feed people who suffer from hunger or food insecurity. The brewery of Nye Hill Farm occupies a stunning building that was built by hand with timbers from the property. It is easy to feel a sense of serenity looking out on the pastoral Nye Hill landscape, like going back to a time when people were more in touch with the rhythms of the land.
Nye Hill Farm has won or shared the People’s Choice award for four years running. One of their winners was named “Percheron”, in honor of Luke, a retired wedding carriage puller -- a workhorse who was going to be euthanized but found a refuge at Nye Hill Farm. Percheron is made with maple syrup from Hank Kenney’s Maple Homestead Farm in Marlborough and cold-brew coffee from Prime Roast Coffee Company in Keene. The brewer, Sue Benik says, “Percheron is a porter, dark but not heavy. You can taste both flavors of maple syrup and coffee, and it’s a nice balance between the two.” Benik has also won for Statesman, a refreshing ginger lime ale named for Salmon P. Chase, who built Schoolhouse Number 3 in Roxbury before he went on to be Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The brewery at Nye Hill Farm is open for visitors on Saturdays from noon until 3 pm or so. Visitors can taste the Nye Hill brews, munch on homemade pretzels, and see Luke the Percheron, as well as the rescued goats, pigs, cow, oxen, sheep, llama, alpaca, horses, pony, mules, hens, and geese.
Yet another winner of the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest People’s Choice Award is The Outlaw Brewing Company, which won in 2017 with a peach blonde ale. Rick Horton of The Outlaw says, “As a home brewer I brewed the peach ale for years and wanted to bring it to the next level. It has a gentle peach flavor that isn’t so much a hit-you-in-the-face peach but a nice easy peach experience. Much like our American blonde the peach blonde is a lightly hopped easy drinker.” The Outlaw won the award again for a peanut butter white stout. Horton says, “It is unique for a stout because it has no dark roasted grain. It pours like a blonde, drinks like a stout, and has a mouthful of peanut butter like creamy peanut butter fudge.”
The Outlaw Brewing Company’s taproom is located down a country road in Winchester, New Hampshire. Horton says, “During Covid, we innovated. We used our own space to create a place where people felt safe outside and could have a social experience.” The taproom has 15,000 square feet of outside seating on a lush green lawn. It is open Thursday through Sunday, and they see about 500-1,000 visitors on a weekend. They offer sixteen lines of beer, cider, hard seltzer, and even seltzer slushies. Horton says, “We created the old-school feel of a neighborhood pub. It’s not rushed, it’s relaxing. It’s social. We get families, young couples with their dogs, and older folks. The most important ingredients for our brand are the people and the place.”
The Outlaw, the Brewers of Nye Hill Farm, and Granite Roots will be among twenty brewers and distillers at the seventh annual Wyman Tavern Brew Fest on August 7, to benefit the programs of the Historical Society of Cheshire County. The brew fest has become known for its “backyard vibe” and for the accessibility of the brewers. Visitors can be sure that they will be able to taste some unique brews such as Velvety Antlers, Percheron, and Peanut Butter Stout.
VIP tickets for the brew fest are $60 and allow for entry an hour before general admission ticketholders arrive. VIP tickets come with a brew fest tee shirt and other benefits. General admission tickets are $35 until August 6 at noon, and then $40 at the gate. Designated drivers are free. All participants get a souvenir pint glass and the opportunity to taste some of the finest craft beers and spirits of the region. Tickets are available at the Historical Society’s website, hsccnh.org.